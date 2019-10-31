Sign in
Supercars / Sandown / Breaking news

Stanaway returns to GRM for Sandown

Stanaway returns to GRM for Sandown
By:
Oct 31, 2019, 3:13 AM

Richie Stanaway will return to the Garry Rogers Motorsport line-up for the Sandown 500, after being benched by the squad on the Gold Coast last week.

The Kiwi was sensationally stood down for disciplinary reasons in the lead-up to qualifying last Sunday, after missing a scheduled signing session.

TCR and Super2 regular Dylan O'Keeffe was drafted in as a very last-minute replacement.

At the time it was unknown whether Stanaway would return at either of the last two rounds of the season, or if his GRM career was over on the spot.

However the team has today confirmed that, following talks with Stanaway, he'll return to his seat alongside Chris Pither for next week's Sandown 500.

"Richie has been in today and we have a good talk about many things including the GC600 event and what unfolded," read a statement from team boss Barry Rogers.

"That has now been dealt with and we look forward to having Richie back in the #33 Boost Mobile GRM Holden at Sandown."

Stanaway's post-2019 future is still in the air, with GRM having already confirmed that it will shut down its Supercars programme after this season.

He's understood to be one of the drivers in contention to join Chaz Mostert in a new-look Walkinshaw Andretti United line-up for 2020.

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Sandown
Drivers Richie Stanaway
Teams Garry Rogers Motorsport
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Latest results Standings

