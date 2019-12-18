Sign in
Supercars / Breaking news

Super2 title contender lands Nissan drive

Super2 title contender lands Nissan drive
By:
Dec 18, 2019, 7:44 AM

Thomas Randle has joined Nissan squad MW Motorsport for the 2020 Super2 season following his split with Tickford Racing.

The 23-year-old will race the same Nissan Altima that Bryce Fullwood took to the second-tier title this year, Randle looking to mount a title challenge of his own after finishing third, with two wins, in 2019.

“I’m really excited to be joining Matthew White Motorsport for the 2020 Dunlop Super2 Series,” said Randle.

“Matt has plenty of history in the sport, after forming his team in 2000 to further his own career, so it’s great to be driving for someone who is an ex-racer and has a huge amount of knowledge.

“Matt’s had a lot of success in Supercars and I believe it is the right place for me to be in 2020 to win the Dunlop Super2 Series.

“The MWM team have had some great drivers in their stable in the past, and hopefully I can add to that list. To be driving the 2019 championship-winning car will be a privilege and I’m just really looking forward to getting stuck into things for the first time at the beginning of the new year.

The deal comes off the back of Randle parting ways with Tickford Racing after two seasons, the Ford squad signing highly-rated teenager Broc Feeney for its 2020 Super2 programme.

“I’d like to thank everyone from Tickford Racing for the past two years," he added. "

It has been a pleasure to drive for them and I’ve certainly learnt a lot during my time there, which I’m sure will be very beneficial to my 2020 campaign.”

Team boss White said he's looking forward to working with Randle, having raced against him for the past two seasons.

“He has shown during this year that he is more than capable of getting the results that we both want," said White.

"He led a fair few races and we had some good battles with him. It’s great that he will be on our side of the garage next year.

“Thomas also showed that that he acquitted himself really well in the endurance races too, which is going to be a big confidence booster for him going into the new year.

“We have established our team as one of Super2’s benchmarks, and we feel that Thomas is ready to help is continue to achieve at that level. And, at just 23, he also keeps with our youth development programme, giving young guns the opportunities to further their careers.”

In other Super2 news, Erebus enduro signing Brodie Kostecki will join Eggleston Motorsport for the 2020 season.

The 22-year-old will effectively replace fellow Erebus driver Will Brown in the Eggleston line-up, as Brown moves to Image Racing.

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Thomas Randle , Brodie Kostecki
Teams MW Motorsport , Eggleston Motorsport
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Latest results Standings

