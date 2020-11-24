Supercars
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Superbikes join Supercars for Darwin

Superbikes join Supercars for Darwin
By:

Supercars will share the billing with Australian Superbike at Hidden Valley in Darwin next June.

The trip to the Top End is the first part of the 2021 Supercars schedule to be formally confirmed, with June 18-20 locked in for the Darwin Triple Crown.

A unique support bill has been pieced together, too, led by Australian Superbike.

It's the second two-plus-four event confirmation this week, following news of a joint Motorsport Australia Championships/ASBK event at Phillip Island next February.

The Darwin Supercars round will also feature drag racing on the Friday night with the 'Nitro Up North' event, while a return down under for the Stadium Super Trucks has also been announced.

"Darwin is such a special event for the championship and a real favourite of the teams, drivers and fans," said Supercars CEO Sean Seamer.

“This fantastic announcement that Supercars will be joined by Superbikes and Stadium Super Trucks will ensure the event will thrill fans of all ages.

“We look forward to working with organisers to put on an amazing show for fans of both two and four wheels.

"I want to thank Chief Minister Michael Gunner, and the board and team at Northern Territory Major Events Company for their vision and passion in making this event an exciting addition to the 2021 calendar.”

Darwin's minister for tourism and hospitality Natasha Fyles is confident the Triple Crown will be a "world-class" event.

“The programme for next year’s Darwin Triple Crown is incredible and looks set to be one of the best in the country," she said.

“We’re the comeback capital in more ways than one, unveiling bigger and better events we know have a huge impact on our economy, all while adjusting to the new normal post-COVID-19.
“We are delivering three days of action on and off the track, promising a weekend of world-class entertainment in the peak of the Top End Dry Season.

“The benefits of events such as the Darwin Triple Crown spread throughout the hospitality and tourism industries and beyond. We look forward to welcoming Supercars fans and their families to the NT, and to seeing the Territory beamed across the nation.”

Darwin is expected to, as usual, be paired with Townsville as part of a northern swing.

The full 2021 Supercars schedule was expected to be unveiled earlier this month, but is yet to materialise.

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

