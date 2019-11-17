Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars adds $500,000 prize pool to Super2

shares
comments
Supercars adds $500,000 prize pool to Super2
By:
Nov 17, 2019, 11:50 PM

Supercars has added a $500,000 cash prize pool to its second-tier Super2 series, but won't press on with plans for a combined junior class featuring pre-Car of the Future hardware.

The category has announced a revamped Super2 series for 2020, headlined by a $400,000 cash injection to try and help the winner land a main game drive in 2021.

There will also be a new rookie class for drivers under 25 years of age and in their first full Super2 season, the winner of which will pocket $100,000. 

The calendar, meanwhile, has been trimmed from seven rounds to six, with appearances at Adelaide, Symmons Plains, Townsville, Sydney Motorsport Park, Bathurst and Sandown.

“The new financial incentives will provide considerable benefits for drivers looking to build on their success in DS2 to graduate to a full-time career in Supercars,” said Supercars COO Shane Howard.

“This is a logical decision to streamline the pathway, leverage off existing logistics arrangements and reduce overall costs for competitors in our key support categories.

“These young drivers will compete in [Super2] races at some of our biggest events, giving them and their sponsors exposure to millions of fans.”

The proposed merger of Super2 and Super3, meanwhile, has been scrapped.

Instead the Super3 name is set to disappear entirely, with the V8 Touring Car Series set to revert to its unofficial third-tier status next year.

V8TC was re-branded as Super3 for the 2019 season as part of a licensing agreement with Supercars, however that deal won't be renewed for 2020.

The category has instead struck an alliance with TCR Australia/S5000 promoter the Australian Racing Group, which means the V8TC name will be revived, the Kumho backing and tyre deal will continue, and the series will mostly run on the Shannons Nationals bill.

The only appearance at a Supercars event will be Winton.

"2020 will be a year of major change for the category but it’s one we’re looking forward to embracing,” said category manager Liam Curkpatrick.

“Our new relationship with ARG comes as they see the value the series and the cross-section of competitors and cars that it represents.

“We’re working hard to ensure our competitors have a strong broadcast package and opportunities to potentially progress their driving beyond the category should they have a successful season and wish to move onwards.

“Our long-term relationship with the Benalla Auto Club ensures we are back at Winton for our annual visit to their Supercars round. That event has grown to become one of the best regional events on the calendar and it is a key part of our calendar.

“The V8 Touring Cars brand is strong and we’ll continue to build on our more than a decade of history that started in 2008 and will evolve further in 2020.”

Next article
Tander admits Supercars comeback unlikely

Previous article

Tander admits Supercars comeback unlikely

Next article

Supercars changes SuperSprint to Super400

Supercars changes SuperSprint to Super400
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Newcastle

Newcastle

22 Nov - 24 Nov
Practice 1 Starts in
09 Hours
:
16 Minutes
:
40 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1
Thu 21 Nov
Fri 22 Nov
19:30
11:30
Practice 2
Thu 21 Nov
Fri 22 Nov
23:25
15:25
Qualifying 1
Fri 22 Nov
Sat 23 Nov
18:50
10:50
Shootout 1
Fri 22 Nov
Sat 23 Nov
21:15
13:15
Race 1
Sat 23 Nov
Sat 23 Nov
00:15
16:15
Qualifying 2
Sat 23 Nov
Sun 24 Nov
19:20
11:20
Shootout 2
Sat 23 Nov
Sun 24 Nov
21:20
13:20
Race 2
Sun 24 Nov
Sun 24 Nov
00:15
16:15
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why Red Bull had Mercedes beat on Brazil's straights

2
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Busch wins Homestead finale, claims second Cup title

3
MotoGP

Valencia MotoGP test: Day 2 in pictures

Latest videos

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal 01:39
Supercars

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit 07:17
Supercars

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch 03:09
Supercars

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone 02:02
Supercars

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed 05:40
Supercars

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed

Latest news

Holdsworth's new Tickford Supercars deal confirmed
VASC

Holdsworth's new Tickford Supercars deal confirmed

Kelly braced for emotional Nissan farewell
VASC

Kelly braced for emotional Nissan farewell

Supercars changes SuperSprint to Super400
VASC

Supercars changes SuperSprint to Super400

Supercars adds $500,000 prize pool to Super2
VASC

Supercars adds $500,000 prize pool to Super2

Tander admits Supercars comeback unlikely
VASC

Tander admits Supercars comeback unlikely

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.