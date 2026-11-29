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Supercars Adelaide 500

Supercars Adelaide: Broc Feeney seals title with victory in finale

Broc Feeney secured the Supercars title in style with victory in the season finale

Phil Branagan

Published: Nov 29, 2026, 7:38 AM

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Broc Feeney, Triple Eight Race Engineering

Photo by: Mark Horsburgh, Edge Photographics

Broc Feeney has sealed the 2026 Supercars title with an emphatic victory on the streets of Adelaide in the season finale.

On the final race on the current configuration before circuit changes are made for MotoGP next year, Feeney made it two poles in two days and then added the Sunday win to his Saturday victory, to close out a title 12 months in the making after the disappointment of losing out on the 2025 crown.

After almost creeping over the front of his start box - the stewards had long look before giving him the all-clear – Triple Eight’s Feeney launched away from the field, led by the Grove Racing Mustang of Kai Allen, to build a small lead.

There was action and contact behind him but Feeney stayed out of trouble, taking the 11th drivers’ title for Triple Eight.

“I had to work so hard to build myself into a position to win this,” he said, a year almost to the day about losing the title in opposite circumstances.

“I can’t explain how bad last year was, I tried to hide that, I dreamed of this so long, I just want to give a massive thank you to my family for giving me this opportunity.

“When I qualified on pole yesterday… we struggled a lot on Thursday and Friday. I hadn’t realised how much I learned about myself until I got back here. There have been so many tough days, this has been one of the hardest years of my racing career.”

Broc Feeney, Triple Eight Race engineering

Photo by: Mark Horsburgh, Edge Photographics

Second was an outstanding result for Allen. The Grove Racing driver started alongside Feeney and chased him over the opening stint, but a tangle in the pitlane with Cooper Murray saw him hit with a five-second penalty dropped him back. But he charged back into contention, passing cars with ease, only to find the gap to Feeney, 3.42s, too large to breach.

“I could have won that race, I had a really bad pitstop there and I had contact with Cooper,” he said. “Credit to Broc, he deserved the championship.”

Third, in the best of the Chevrolet Camaros, was Murray. The youngster has made the most of the shift from Erebus Motorsport to PremiAir Racing, starting sixth and driving calmly at a time when, seemingly, many around him lost their composure.

Cam Waters took fourth place in the Tickford Ford, making the most of pit strategy while, again, lacking quite the speed of the rival Ford teams.

Close behind him was Andre Heimgartner in the Brad Jones Racing Toyota. After starting 10th that was a decent result but after the opening lap, it was astonishing. The New Zealander found himself last after being turned around by Chaz Mostert, and the recovery to get back to the front of the field – with team-mate Cam Hill not far behind him – suggests the BJR team has much to look forward to next season.

After leading the points before the weekend Matt Payne was the other driver in the title fight, starting eighth on the grid. After a steady start he had the front-left of the Grove Racing Ford go down and behind a safety car after a four-car clash at the final turn on the opening lap, Payne had no choice but to pit, and his crew replaced a broken damper, losing a lap to the leaders. With no ‘lucky dog’ under Supercars’ regulations for 250km races, his task looked impossible.

But another safety car allowed him to go around to regain the lead lap and the chase was on. He got up to eighth behind Will Brown, but as Payne charged by Brown but the body contact on the way was deemed to be unfair, attracting a five-second penalty.

Matt Payne, Grove Racing

Photo by: Mark Horsburgh, Edge Photographics

With all that, he needed to get to third place to snatch the title away from Feeney, but with far from the optimum set-up, he dropped to 10th.

“It wasn’t our day from the outset,” he said. “We went down a lap, managed to get that back but the balance was really out. It was gut-wrenching as a team.”

Brodie Kostecki never really had a shot at getting the podium result he needed to take the title. His Dick Johnson Racing Ford had brake woes in qualifying and he started the race 13th, looking to make as many spots as quickly as he could. But it was not long before he started to feel a clutch problem and, trying to drive around the problem, he clipped a kerb and crunched into a wall at Turn 10. In a heartbeat the Mustang was in a wall, followed by Anton De Pasquale (Team18 Chevrolet) and the other DJR car of Rylan Gray.

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