Race report

Supercars Adelaide 500

Supercars Adelaide: Brodie Kostecki boosts title hopes as rivals hit trouble in Race 1

Kostecki won Friday's first race of the weekend to move into striking distance

Phil Branagan

Published: Nov 27, 2026, 9:13 AM

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Photo by: Edge Photographics

Brodie Kostecki has given his Supercars title hopes a considerable boost, after he and Dick Johnson Racing delivered a much-needed and thrilling win in the first-ever Friday Supercars race at the Adelaide 500.

The 2023 Supercars champion put his hand up for a second title after starting from fifth before taking the lead in the pit cycle and building a handy lead by mid-race.

“They won that race for us in the pits there,” after a 2.68s victory, his 10th of the 2026 season.

“A bit to work on a little bit for tomorrow. I had Woody behind me, he is an incredible racer, I had to race pretty smart. The car had plenty of pace.”

Second place was polesitter Ryan Wood. The young Kiwi took the early lead but dropped a place to Kostecki when the Walkinshaw TWG crew hesitated slightly turning the car around. That was all it took for the A$50,000 winner’s cheque to be decided.

“I am so gutted, credit to Brodie and DJR,” he said after his eighth podium of the season.

“My guys did an amazing job, I made a little mistake. I don’t think I would have enough to get to Brodie, when he gets to the lead he’s a robot. We have been a long way off, and we had some speed then.”

Photo by: EDGE Photographics

Broc Feeney took third in the Triple Eight Ford Mustang. After four straight poles at the circuit, this time around he had to race from the fourth row, prompting the team to make an engine change an hour before the race. Under those circumstances, making it to the podium put a smile on his face.

“We were probably pretty lucky there, we are still struggling here,” Feeney admitted.

“We’ve made points on the gap to first but we have a lot of work to do, not just to reply on people’s mistakes. I could see Brodie was there; we got out in third, it was probably a blessing, given the speed we had. Stoked to get third on a day that has been really tough.”

The race was relatively short; 32 laps (100km), but an amount of action out of proportion with its distance has set up a riveting final two races over the weekend.

A number of dramatic incidents in short order saw points leader Matt Payne stationary on the track, and face-to-face with his Grove Racing teammate Kai Allen – after a clash involving fellow finalist Chaz Mostert (Walkinshaw TWG Toyota Supra). Then nearly every driver in the field pitted under what was the second Safety Car of the race; in the ensuing pitlane scramble Kostecki managed to beat Wood out of the pit boxes and nearly conceded the lead to Broc Feeney, who had been behind them before the pitstop.

When the field regrouped, Payne looked doomed; he was 14th on the road, his lead cut to a precarious two points. But then Triple Eight pitted Brown a lap after Feeney, and Grove did the same to Allen – and from where he was, Payne lit the afterburners.

Payne’s progress was dramatic and by the chequered flag he was in fourth place, from whence he started. Nearly as impressive was the parallel recovery of teammate Allen, who showed great speed to surge up to sixth place.

Splitting the two black Fords was the first of the Chevrolet Camaro drivers, Jarrod Hughes. Since being called up to a Main Driver seat last month, the youngster has looked good, and he justified Erebus Motorsport’s decision to retain him for 2027 with a solid drive to fifth.

His teammate Jobe Stewart was not that far back in eighth and, while the results by themselves were impressive, Stewart’s drive was especially notable. He started 24th and last and made an early pitstop, and while he made a lot of places based on that strategy, his drive to eighth was one to admire.

The fourth finalist, Mostert, ended his day in the pitlane. It was his mistake that prompted the second Safety Car when he clipped a tyre bundle and had the front suspension break, pitching him off the track. The team tried to repair the car to return it to the track, but in the end they ran out of time.

The results leave Payne in the lead with Kostecki and Feeney looking to close the gap over the two remaining races – with Mostert looking for a miracle to retain his 2025 title.

Photo by: EDGE Photographics

Two qualifying sessions, Top 10 Shootouts and 250km races remain over the rest of the weekend.

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