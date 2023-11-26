Supercars Adelaide: Rookie Payne dominates finale, Van Gisbergen retires
Matt Payne has marked himself as New Zealand’s next Supercars star after taking a brilliant maiden win in the final race of the season in the Adelaide 500.
The 21-year-old Supercars rookie completely dominated the 250km race after starting second in his Grove Racing Ford Mustang. He leapt away at the start and built a lead of four seconds over newly-crowned champion Brodie Kostecki in 20 laps, and controlled the race almost at will, to win by 8.54 seconds.
Payne had shown great speed over the whole weekend and more than made up for a disappointing Saturday, when a Qualifying Shootout mistake compounded into a lowly 23rd place finish.
“It’s so good, I've got no words,” said Payne, whose previous best result was fourth place on the Gold Coast last month.
“We have all been trying, we worked so hard to get to this point. The Groves believed in me when they first put me in Super2.
“I kind of got the jump on him [Kostecki] and went for it.”
Second place went to Broc Feeney’s Triple Eight Chevrolet Camaro, after making strong progress from fifth on the grid.
“Seeing Matty win is awesome, it is literally deju vu back to last year,” said Feeney, who scored his own maiden Supercars win in Adelaide a year ago
“It has been a roller coaster last couple of rounds. To bounce back today, to have a great result, a big thanks to the team.”
David Reynolds drove a clever race, and he had to. In the top 10 Shootout he tripped up at the Senna Chicane, earning himself an automatic 10th starting slot, and the veteran had to pick his way through traffic to give the Grove team a fairytale 1-3 result in his final drive with the team.
“I just can’t believe Matt won that, he deserves it,” after his fourth consecutive podium finish.
“He puts a lot of effort into his job, he is a clever little fella.”
Cameron Waters backed up his Saturday victory with a solid fourth in the Ken Block-liveried Tickford Ford, ahead of what was a huge battle for fifth place over the second half of the 78-lap race. Chaz Mostert (WAU Ford), Kostecki (Erebus Chevrolet) and Andre Heimgartner (Brad Jones Racing Chevrolet) had a solid fight until Kostecki dropped out of the battle when he overshot Turn 9, dropping him to eighth.
Mostert took fifth from Heimgartner, who held off Anton De Pasquale (Dick Johnson Racing Ford) and a recovering Kostecki.
Shane van Gisbergen had a troubled final Supercars race. After starting 15th he made strong ground early in the race but after his second pitstop, he re-pitted for what he reported felt like a loose wheel – at the same time as teammate Broc Feeney was in the lane. Van Gisbergen ultimately retired, an unfortunate end to his stellar Supercars career before he relocates to the USA to compete in NASCAR next year.
In spite of Feeney getting the better of Kostecki mid-race and Will Brown’s lowly 14th place finish, Erebus sealed the Teams’ Championship by a score of 5152 points over Triple Eight’s 4976.
Heimgartner’s strong finish vaulted Brad Jones Racing to third in that championship, ahead of Tickford’s Waters/Thomas Randle pairing.
Adelaide 500 - Race 2 results:
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Driver
|Car
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|Retirement
|Points
|1
|
M. Payne Penrite Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|78
|
-
|150
|2
|
B. Feeney Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|78
|
+8.548
8.5483
|8.548
|138
|3
|D. Reynolds Penrite Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|78
|
+11.186
11.1857
|2.637
|129
|4
|C. Waters Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|78
|
+20.024
20.0235
|8.838
|120
|5
|C. Mostert Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Ford Mustang GT
|78
|
+26.566
26.5661
|6.543
|111
|6
|A. Heimgartner Brad Jones Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|78
|
+29.801
29.8010
|3.235
|102
|7
|A. De Pasquale Dick Johnson Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|78
|
+30.687
30.6873
|0.886
|96
|8
|
B. Kostecki Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|78
|
+31.548
31.5484
|0.861
|90
|9
|W. Davison Dick Johnson Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|78
|
+32.628
32.6278
|1.079
|84
|10
|T. Randle Castrol Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|78
|
+35.179
35.1791
|2.551
|78
|11
|T. Hazelwood Brad Jones Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|78
|
+40.680
40.6797
|5.501
|72
|12
|J. Courtney Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|78
|
+41.517
41.5167
|0.837
|69
|13
|S. Pye Team 18
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|78
|
+42.546
42.5463
|1.030
|66
|14
|W. Brown Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|78
|
+50.251
50.2513
|7.705
|63
|15
|M. Winterbottom Team 18
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|78
|
+54.585
54.5853
|4.334
|60
|16
|T. Slade Nulon Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|78
|
+1'00.446
1'00.4464
|5.861
|57
|17
|
C. Hill Truck Assist Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|78
|
+1'11.594
1'11.5940
|11.148
|54
|18
|B. Fullwood Brad Jones Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|78
|
+1'13.831
1'13.8305
|2.237
|51
|19
|J. Smith SCT Logistics Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|77
|
1 lap
|48
|20
|J. Golding Nulon Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|77
|
1 lap
|45
|21
|N. Percat Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Ford Mustang GT
|77
|
1 lap
|42
|22
|M. Jones Pizza Hut Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|76
|
2 laps
|39
|23
|J. Le Brocq Truck Assist Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|64
|
14 laps
|36
|S. van Gisbergen Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|52
|
|Retirement
|33
|
D. Fraser Tradie Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|51
|
27 laps
|Retirement
|30
|View full results
Latest news
Perez receives formal warning after F1 stewards criticism in Abu Dhabi GP
Perez receives formal warning after F1 stewards criticism in Abu Dhabi GP Perez receives formal warning after F1 stewards criticism in Abu Dhabi GP
2023 F1 Abu Dhabi GP results: Max Verstappen wins finale
2023 F1 Abu Dhabi GP results: Max Verstappen wins finale 2023 F1 Abu Dhabi GP results: Max Verstappen wins finale
Alonso explains F1 DRS ploy behind Hamilton 'brake test' in Abu Dhabi GP
Alonso explains F1 DRS ploy behind Hamilton 'brake test' in Abu Dhabi GP Alonso explains F1 DRS ploy behind Hamilton 'brake test' in Abu Dhabi GP
Bezzecchi rages against "dirtiest rider" Marquez after Valencia MotoGP tangle
Bezzecchi rages against "dirtiest rider" Marquez after Valencia MotoGP tangle Bezzecchi rages against "dirtiest rider" Marquez after Valencia MotoGP tangle
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.