Race report

Supercars Adelaide 500

Supercars Adelaide: Title fight goes down to Sunday after Broc Feeney win in Race 2

Three drivers are up for the crown at the Adelaide finale

Phil Branagan

Published: Nov 28, 2026, 11:52 AM

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Broc Feeney, Triple Eight Race Engineering

Photo by: Mark Horsburgh, Edge Photographics

Three Ford Mustang drivers from three different teams will fight for the 2026 Supercars title on the streets of Adelaide on Sunday, after Triple Eight’s Broc Feeney triumphed in the second race on the city streets on Saturday.

Feeney, Dick Johnson Racing’s Brodie Kostecki and Grove’s Matt Payne took their three-way title fight to Qualifying, then to the head of the field and then the midfield – and back again – in a race that featured crashes, action and more overtaking than is usually seen around the 2.2-mile street circuit.

At the end of 78 drama-filled laps, it was Feeney, who started from pole position, who held firm, taking the win by 1.72s.

“What a crazy day, I felt like I was starting to gap those guys when the Safety Car came out,” he said after his 34th Supercars win, and possibly his best.

“I have never said to myself going into a corner than I was going to win or crash. We never give up, this crew, we are still swinging.

“We probably didn’t think I was going to win but I saw it as an opportunity. These guys are pushing me hard, we had more fuel on than some of these guys and I had no thoughts of winning the race.”

Kostecki took second placed after a typically dogged drive, running longer in his second stint than most of his rivals, but the pit stop of tyre grip advantage he carried to the flag was not enough to take him all the way to the tail of Feeney’s car.

“Really proud of the team, a pretty crazy race. Having to go around under the Safety Car was actually a blessing, we had to come through the pack,” said Kostecki, who was without a radio for much of the race.

“I think the connector going into my helmet, we were Old School for the back half of the race. It’s going to be what it is going to be, really happy with the car performance.”

Third place was a great result for Cam Waters. He started from 10th place after a messy Top 10 Shootout lap in the Tickford Ford, but he advanced through the first pit cycle and the race speed allowed him to hold out Payne to the end of the race.

“It was awesome to get on the podium. I was not quick enough for those two but it came our way with the Safety Car. In that middle stint, we came out in third, I just want to make sure I stayed there. I just didn’t have enough car speed.”

Payne took fourth after a strong drive, in which his Grove Racing Ford did not quite have the race pace of the opposition. Towards the end of the race he was in clear fuel-saving mode, fortunate that the next car on the track was teammate Kai Allen. He was very swift, particularly since at one point in the race he was last, the team taking advantage of his predicament under Safety Car by pitting him on consecutive laps, so to reduce the length of his final pitstop.

Best of the non-Fords was Walkinshaw TWG’s Ryan Wood. From pole on Friday, the Supra driver was a mystified 16th after Qualifying but drove steadily to haul the car ahead of a pack of Chevrolets.

The race was turned upside down on lap 16, after Will Brown smashed his Triple 8 Ford into the concrete wall at the notorious Turn 8. The six leading drivers went past the pit entry before the Safety Car was summoned, and the cars that pitted – nearly everyone else, except for the early pitters – filed in.

As a result, when the leaders resumed after their stops a lap later, they were led by Zach Bates’s Matt Stone Racing Chevrolet – in 14th position. Kostecki and Payne had jumped Feeney in the pits, and while the contenders were still close together, the battle for the title would have to play off-Broadway for half a stint.

The surge through the field brought them past Bates and through most of the pack but that did not drop everyone from contention. Jarrod Hughes ran second through the middle of the race, the Erebus Motorsport rookie content to chase surprise leader, PremiAir’s Jayden Ojeda, knowing his second stop was going to be shorter. When the pit cycle completed Hughes was the best of the Camaros, and he brought it home in seventh place.

Ojeda followed, ahead of Team 18’s Anton De Pasquale and David Reynolds.

Any remaining title hopes Chaz Mostert retained were dashed within seconds of the start, when he made a bad getaway, then contact with Jobe Stewart (Erebus Motorsport Chevrolet) at the Senna Chicane. With no steering, Mostert and the Walkinshaw TWG Toyota crunched the wall, taking out the Blanchard Racing Ford of Aaron Cameron – along with cabling for three TV cameras – and putting himself out of the race.

The results have set up a near-perfect scenario to sort of the title on Sunday. Payne still leads the points, but Kostecki is just one point behind and Feeney has closed the gap to 23. That basically leaves the title as a straight fight between the three, with the added wrinkle of a shower predicted to arrive at the track during Sunday’s race.

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