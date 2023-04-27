Supercars adopts rooftop podium for Perth
Supercars is trialing a rooftop podium for this weekend's Perth SuperSprint.
In recent years the series has used the skidpad on the inside of Turn 1 for its post-race podiums at the Wanneroo circuit.
That does, however, mean the celebrations were some distance from any crowd areas.
In a bid for a more fan-friendly podium experience the podium has for this year been moved to the northern end of the infield pit building roof.
The roof doubles as a viewing platform for fans ticketed for the infield Supercars paddock.
“We will be moving our podium presentations to the pit building roof at the Bosch Power Tools Perth SuperSprint," said David Tunnicliffe, Supercars Head of Broadcast.
"This change is part of our ongoing efforts to bring our fans closer to the drivers and their celebrations as best we can at our events.
"Fans will be able to witness the celebrations up close, and feel like they are a part of the action.
"This new setup also provides a great vantage point for fans to capture photos and videos of their favourite drivers as they celebrate their victories.”
The new podium will debut at the end of Saturday's first sprint race.
Track action for the Perth SuperSprint kicks off with practice tomorrow.
