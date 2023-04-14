Supercars backs new drivers' association

A semi-formal association is now in place with four elected drivers – currently Shane van Gisbergen, Will Davison, Chaz Mostert and Cam Waters – charged with taking matters to senior category officials.

For the most part the point of the association is to have input on regulatory matters which means dealing primarily with Race Director James Taylor and Driving Standards Advisor Craig Baird from Motorsport Australia.

According to Howard there is a significant benefit in the driver group being able to take circuit-specific issues to the table ahead of a race meeting, rather than during it.

The series CEO is also open to it being used to offer feedback to Supercars itself on matters such as on the ongoing development of the Gen3 platform.

"I was approached in regards to [the association] and I thought it was a sensible way to go about business," said Howard.

"In some circumstances you get to a venue and the same old circumstances are there, whether it's kerb hopping or timing lines or response times or those sorts of things.

"The process that we've set up with the driver group is for them to provide feedback, and solutions, and table those ideas early, prior to a race meeting, so they can be thoroughly investigated. So you're dealing with issues before you get to a race meeting, not during a race meeting, which is always challenging.

"It's difficult to fix any circuit issues during a race meeting because the tracks has already been licensed and certified and making any sort of changes in difficult.

"So we thought that's a very positive way and I'm comfortable with that.

"And if they've got any specific issues with the car, the driver group will collate those responses, so you haven't got 25 guys firing responses at once wth different ideas.

"They'll provide valuable feedback for us, and I totally support that."

Howard reiterated that, unlike formalised player bodies in other sports such as the Australian Football League, there are no plans for commercial matters to be tackled by the group.

"Not so much commercial, it's really focussed in regards to any issue they've got with feedback on circuits themselves and input on that," he said. "Really in and around track safety [and] development of the car, they are the primary focusses."