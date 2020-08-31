Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney II
12 Jul
Event finished
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
15 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley II
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Next event in
4 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
18 Sep
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
08 Oct
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
30 Oct
Next event in
59 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
20 Nov
Next event in
80 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney III
11 Dec
Next event in
101 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars assessing Bathurst 1000 ticketing options

shares
comments
Supercars assessing Bathurst 1000 ticketing options
By:

Supercars is still exploring ticketing options for the season-ending Bathurst 1000.

The remainder of the truncated 2020 season has now been officially locked in, with October's Great Race set to close out the season for the first time in two decades.

As part of the late calendar re-shuffle the Bathurst 1000 has also been pushed back a week, with a four-day event now scheduled for October 15-18.

What remains to be seen is whether crowds will be allowed through the gates.

There have been limited crowds allowed at Supercars events since July's second Sydney Motorsport Park round, with numbers creeping up to almost 10,000 per day for the ongoing Townsville double-header.

The double-header at The Bend in September will also have a ticketing allocation, however there is still a big question mark over the Bathurst 1000 thanks to the precarious COVID-19 situation in New South Wales.

The state is still recording low levels of community transmission, particularly in Sydney. While there has been crowds allowed at events in the state capital, such as a 30 per cent capacity allowance for last night's A-League Grand Final, it could be that Bathurst city officials won't want the risk of an influx of people from around NSW.

Both ticket sales and camping spots for the 1000 were put on hold some time back, with Supercars confirming today that the ticketing situation is a "work in progress".

“Supercars will continue working closely with NSW Health, Bathurst Regional City Council, emergency services, broadcasters and the NSW Government on planning for the 2020 Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000,” said series CEO Sean Seamer.

“We will meet all COVID-19 safety requirements necessary to ensure this year’s Great Race goes ahead.”

Seamer also confirmed that, as expected, the driving force behind cutting the season short was to get Victorian teams home to their families after a long stint on the road.

“We looked at all options beyond Bathurst as well as the best options for our Victorian teams, who will have been on the road for over 100 days by the completion of the event," he said.

“Getting those drivers, team personnel and officials home to loved ones was at the forefront of this decision.

“The October 18 date change was made to allow all teams adequate time to prepare for the biggest event of the year.

“We will now start planning for our first-ever grand finale at our most iconic circuit, a fitting farewell for our 60th year of racing.”

Davison joins Tickford for Bathurst

Previous article

Davison joins Tickford for Bathurst
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

Russell thankful for halo after "scary" Giovinazzi crash
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell thankful for halo after "scary" Giovinazzi crash

Supercars assessing Bathurst 1000 ticketing options
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars assessing Bathurst 1000 ticketing options

Davison joins Tickford for Bathurst
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Davison joins Tickford for Bathurst

2020 Supercars Townsville Supersprint race results
Supercars Supercars / Results

2020 Supercars Townsville Supersprint race results

Cale Yarborough Remains Afloat
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Cale Yarborough Remains Afloat

Crutchlow: Honda not as close to me as before in MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Crutchlow: Honda not as close to me as before in MotoGP

CGBM Evolution reveals 2019 Moto2 line-up
Moto2 Moto2 / Breaking news

CGBM Evolution reveals 2019 Moto2 line-up

A step forward, two steps back, but Newgarden title fight goes on
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

A step forward, two steps back, but Newgarden title fight goes on

Latest news

Supercars assessing Bathurst 1000 ticketing options
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars assessing Bathurst 1000 ticketing options

Davison joins Tickford for Bathurst
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Davison joins Tickford for Bathurst

Official: 2020 Supercars season will end at Bathurst
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Official: 2020 Supercars season will end at Bathurst

Townsville Supercars: McLaughlin wins tense finale
Supercars Supercars / Race report

Townsville Supercars: McLaughlin wins tense finale

Trending

1
Supercars

Supercars assessing Bathurst 1000 ticketing options

1h
2
Supercars

Supercars Mustang rear wing altered for 2020

3
Supercars

Official: 2020 Supercars season will end at Bathurst

4
MotoGP

Miller “panicked” when Oliveira passed at last corner

5
IndyCar

Dixon: 50 Indy car wins milestone is huge, not just for me

Latest news

Supercars assessing Bathurst 1000 ticketing options
Supercars

Supercars assessing Bathurst 1000 ticketing options

Davison joins Tickford for Bathurst
Supercars

Davison joins Tickford for Bathurst

Official: 2020 Supercars season will end at Bathurst
Supercars

Official: 2020 Supercars season will end at Bathurst

Townsville Supercars: McLaughlin wins tense finale
Supercars

Townsville Supercars: McLaughlin wins tense finale

2020 Supercars Townsville Supersprint race results
Supercars

2020 Supercars Townsville Supersprint race results

Latest videos

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife 03:55
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife

Kelly Racing's QLD workshop at Offshore Race Boat Team 10:02
Supercars

Kelly Racing's QLD workshop at Offshore Race Boat Team

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop 03:19
Supercars

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing 04:24
Supercars

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin 02:24
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.