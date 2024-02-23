Bathurst 500: Brown sets pace for Triple Eight in Friday Supercars practice

After Broc Feeney led the times in morning practice, team-mate Will Brown did likewise in the second session, which was reduced to a single-lap dash by changeable weather conditions and a red flag.

In the morning dry session, Feeney led a GM 1-5 with only one Ford, Richie Stanaway’s, cracking the top seven places, in spite of the New Zealander crashing after just six flying laps.

In the second session, seven of the top nine cars wore Chevy badges, the best of the Mustangs being Matt Payne (Grove Racing) in fourth spot, two places ahead of Tickford’s Cam Waters.

While not conclusive in the conditions, the Camaro dominance on the opening day of the season comes in spite of an off-season that featured the most extensive parity testing program ever undertaken in Supercars, in a bid to equalise the performance of both cars in the series.

It also happened in front of no less than Mark Rushbrook, Global Director, Ford Performance Motorsports, who is visiting Australia from Detroit to take in the opening round.

Matthew Payne, Grove Racing Ford Mustang GT Photo by: Edge Photographics

Defending teams champion Erebus Motorsport had a mixed day, with Jack Le Brocq’s car not even making a single lap in the first session before suffering an engine failure. In the second session, team-mate Todd Hazelwood was second fastest ahead of Feeney and Payne.

After the mixed conditions, the better news for all the drivers is that the weather forecast for the rest of the weekend is fine with temperature expected to in the mid-to-high-20s celsius.

The cars will race over two 250km races, starting on Saturday at 4:10pm, Australian Eastern Daylight Saving time.

FP2 results:

FP1 results: