Supercars News

Supercars unveils CAD drawings of Gen3 chassis

By:

Supercars has released the 3D CAD drawings of its new-for-2022 Gen3 chassis.

Supercars unveils CAD drawings of Gen3 chassis

The drawings offer further insight into the new control chassis off the back of two separate unveilings of the real deal, the first made by Triple Eight for the prototype Camaro and the second made by Pace Innovations for the prototype Mustang.

As outlined with the first chassis reveal, the control bar work features a lower roof line than the current car to better suit two-door bodyshapes.

That will help the Mustang and the Camaro better mimic their road-going counterparts, the current Mustang highlighting how the body doesn't work with the existing chassis.

The Gen3 chassis will also feature removable front and rear ends to help teams quickly repair crashed cars on race weekends.

Read Also:

Safety developments include a more central driving position and an access hatch in the roof for medical crews to use in cases of more serious crashes.

As with the current car the transaxle is housed in a 'birdcage' structure at the rear, the driveline running through a transmission tunnel in the centre of the car.

Instead of sheet metal that tunnel will be made of a carbon composite material.

There continues to be a hint of contention regarding the new rules amid ongoing scepticism over the timing of their introduction.

Supercars recently had to hold crisis talks with its teams to address the uncertainty over the rules, at which a decision was made to continue working towards a 2022 introduction.

However there continues to be a chance the introduction will be pushed back to either mid-2022 or even 2023.

The latter would better suit the Ford teams given there's a facelift for the Mustang, the S650, due for the 2023 season.

Engine supply and the potential introduction of paddle shift have been other areas of concerns for teams.

Testing on the Gen3 V8s started some time ago, with the Ford Coyote and Chevrolet LS units set to replace the current bespoke motors.

CAD drawings of Gen3 chassis

CAD drawings of Gen3 chassis
1/7

Photo by: Supercars

CAD drawings of Gen3 chassis

CAD drawings of Gen3 chassis
2/7

Photo by: Supercars

CAD drawings of Gen3 chassis

CAD drawings of Gen3 chassis
3/7

Photo by: Supercars

CAD drawings of Gen3 chassis

CAD drawings of Gen3 chassis
4/7

Photo by: Supercars

CAD drawings of Gen3 chassis

CAD drawings of Gen3 chassis
5/7

Photo by: Supercars

AC-5000-1

AC-5000-1
6/7

CAD drawings of Gen3 chassis

CAD drawings of Gen3 chassis
7/7

Photo by: Supercars

