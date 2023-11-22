Subscribe
Supercars
News

Supercars chief Burgess to join Team 18 squad as team principal

Team 18 has confirmed that Adrian Burgess will become its new team principal, just a week after it was revealed he was stepping down as head of motorsport at Supercars.

Mark Winterbottom, Team 18 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Burgess is to join the squad, which will field David Reynolds alongside Mark Winterbottom in a new-look driver lineup, on 1 February, 2024.

This means a reunion between English engineer Burgess and team owner Charlie Schwerkolt, rekindling their successful partnership that led to championship success at Dick Johnson Racing with James Courtney in 2010.

Burgess will depart the Supercars organisation early next year, ending his five-year tenure in the position during which he oversaw the arrival of Gen3 rules for 2023 – although its first year has been dogged by grumblings over parity between the Chevrolet Camaro and Ford Mustang.

Adrian Burgess, Ludo Lacroix

Burgess has been based in Australia for almost two decades, joining Dick Johnson Racing in 2006 and winning the title with Courtney in 2010 as its sporting director before taking a further three championships on the trot with Jamie Whincup as team principal of Triple Eight.

He spent three and a half years as managing director of Walkinshaw Racing from 2014 to 2017, then had a brief spell at Tekno Autosports before joining the organising body in October 2018.

“It’s incredibly exciting to welcome Adrian Burgess as team principal commencing early next year,” said Schwerkolt. “I’m really pleased to reunite with Adrian, our history together goes back as far as 2006 a highlight being the championship success we celebrated together in 2010.

“This appointment is a great coup for the team and Adrian will be a valuable leader with the skills and experience to bring the results we are all striving for.

“There is a massive amount to achieve at Team 18 moving forwards, and I believe Adrian will be able to take the team to a new level and best position us for greater success in the years to come.”

Adrian Burgess

Burgess added: “It’s exciting to get the band back together with Charlie. We’ve achieved a lot together in the past and we both know we would like to achieve those heights again.

“I’m not underestimating the size of the task, the competition is incredibly fierce and it’s one of the most competitive championships in the world.

“Team 18 overall is in a great shape, it showed that this year in Darwin. I’m looking forward to getting on deck, continuing their great culture and working cohesively with everyone to focus on aiming for podiums and consistent performances every weekend and ultimately get ourselves in a position where we can fight for championships, that’s the goal.”

The 2023 Repco Supercars Championship concludes at this weekend’s Adelaide 500, before the 2024 season kicks off at the Bathurst 500 on 23-25 February.

