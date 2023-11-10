Subscribe
Supercars confirms 2024 calendar, adds endurance round for 2025

Supercars has revealed its 2024 calendar with a surprise twist, simultaneously confirming a 2025 endurance round at The Bend.

The Australian championship has lifted the lid on a 12-event schedule which will start at Bathurst between 23-25 February and conclude on the streets of Adelaide on 17 November.

The Bathurst 500 will form part of the Bathurst SuperFest, taking place the weekend following the GT 12 Hour event.

Supercars will then make its regular support appearance at the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix in March before a visit to the category’s new home in New Zealand.

In August, it was confirmed that Supercars would cross the Tasman Sea in 2024 after making the trip just once since the start of the pandemic in 2020. This event will take place at recently renovated Taupo International Motorsport Park, with a contract in place to host the series until at least 2026.

Taupo will also see the debut of a new 400 format, with two races of 200km distance and mandatory refuelling.

The now-traditional Sydney SuperNight will be run between 20-21 July following races in Perth, Darwin and Townsville. Rounding out the action before enduro season is the Tasmania SuperSprint.

The 60th running of the Sandown 500 will be contested on 22 September with speculation mounting that this could mark the final running of the famous event.

This was further fuelled by the announcement that The Bend – which misses out on a spot on the coming roster – will host a two-driver enduro event in 2025.

Supercars will return to Bathurst for the 1000 between 10-13 October, with the Gold Coast and Adelaide completing the campaign.

"2024 is already shaping up as one of the biggest in our sport’s history,” said Supercars CEO Shane Howard.

“The celebrations at Sandown will be unique and pay homage to some of the greatest races ever seen in Australian motorsport.

"The Bathurst SuperFest will give fans close to two weeks to celebrate some of the best drivers in the world, taking on Mount Panorama. We thank the NSW Government and Bathurst Regional Council for supporting our vision to bring something new to fans.

"Following discussions with management at The Bend, both parties have agreed that the best outcome is to focus on 2025, where the South Australian venue will host an endurance event for the first time.

"The circuit has produced incredible moments on track since 2018 and is well-suited for Supercars endurance racing. We’re all excited to see what happens on track when endurance racing debuts at The Bend in 2025.

"Next year we will see a new crop of drivers taking to some of the toughest circuits to race on in the world, with all states and the Northern Territory once again represented on the calendar, maintaining our national footprint.

"We cannot wait to begin a new chapter of racing in New Zealand in April. Our debut at Taupō will be one of the highlights of the year and already teams are planning their own celebrations for our trip across the Tasman."

Full Supercars 2024 calendar

Round Event Dates
1 Bathurst 500 23-25 February
2 Melbourne SuperSprint 21-24 March
3 Taupo Super400 19-21 April
4 Perth SuperSprint 17-19 May
5 Darwin Triple Crown 14-16 June
6 Townsville 500 5-7 July
7 Sydney SuperNight 19-21 July
8 Tasmania SuperSprint 16-18 August
9 Sandown 500 20-22 September
10 Bathurst 1000 10-13 October
11 Gold Coast 500 25-27 October
12 Adelaide 500 14-17 November

 

