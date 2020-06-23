Supercars
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars unveils creative parc ferme plan

Supercars unveils creative parc ferme plan
By:
Jun 23, 2020, 2:23 AM

Supercars will trial a creative parc ferme system at this year's Hidden Valley round.

For the second year running the Supercars Commission has agreed to put a parc ferme system in place for the Darwin round, the exact details of which are currently only locked in for the Saturday of the event.

The parc ferme conditions, which technically prevent changing tyres, in-session refuelling and set-up changes, will come into effect at the start of Qualifying 1 and last until the formation lap for Saturday's race.

However there will be exceptions along the way.

Cars will be permitted to change tyres during the qualifying session itself, but not once it's finished.

There will also be a grace period for cars that miss out on the Top 15 Shootout, with set-up changes permitted for those cars for the duration of the single-lap dash.

Once the entire grid has been set all cars, including those not in the Top 15 Shootout, will revert to parc ferme conditions.

A parc ferme system for Sunday is currently in the works and will be proposed to the Commission by Head of Motorsport Adrian Burgess in due course.

The parc ferme system will then be reviewed after Darwin and could be implemented at other events later this season.

The exact format for Darwin is yet to be confirmed, however this announcement suggests the Saturday will use a similar qualifying-Shootout-race format as this weekend's Sydney event.

The trip to Darwin is currently scheduled for August 8-9.

Supercars shakes up tyre rules with mixed compounds

Supercars shakes up tyre rules with mixed compounds
Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

