Supercars decides on Gen3 weights
Supercars has locked in the minimum weights for the brand new Gen3 cars ahead of the 2023 season.
Weights have been left unregulated throughout pre-season testing as Supercars has gathered data across team car builds.
All cars were weighed at last week's all-in test at Sydney Motorsport Park to help the category land on its final weights.
That process is now complete with Supercars advising that the total minimum dry weight for the cars will be 1335 kilograms – 65 kilograms down on the limit for the previous-generation of car.
That includes 725 kilograms minimum over the front axle (to deal with the Ford engine being heavier) and driver ballast up to 95 kilograms.
According to the announcement, "the ballast can be shared across the undertray ballast position on the front clip for front axle minimum weight and the driver’s seat ballast position and the coolsuit box fixing locations only.
"When cars are presented at Newcastle for dry weight, Supercars will log the ballast weight and locations. Supercars will monitor and adjust the weights as and when further information comes to hand."
Last week's test was critical for Supercars as it looks to settle on a number of the rules heading into the first season with the Gen3 cars.
Refuelling is another unknown at this point, with the move to a single-probe filler expected to blow fill times out by around 15 seconds per stop.
That could feasibly see changes to either the the fuel drop or CPS windows for the refuelling races.
The season kicks off with the Newcastle 500 at the end of next week.
