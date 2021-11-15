Tickets Subscribe
Supercars / Sydney III News

Supercars delays first Gen3 Camaro test

By:

Supercars has delayed the shakedown of its prototype Gen3-spec Chevrolet Camaro.

The category was set to run the new-generation GM racer for the very first time at Queensland Raceway tomorrow alongside homologation team Triple Eight.

Significantly that would have meant both Gen3 cars would have turned laps, following the Mustang's debut last Wednesday.

But the behind-closed-doors Camaro test has now been postponed, the plan now to run the car next week ahead of its public unveiling in Bathurst.

“Following on from the successful Mustang test last week, the Gen3 steering committee agreed there were some alternate factors we wanted to focus on in the Camaro test, which require time to prepare," said a Supercars spokesperson.

“As a result, the Camaro shakedown will be scheduled for next week, ahead of transportation to Mount Panorama for the official unveiling of both Gen3 Supercars at the Repco Bathurst 1000.”

Broc Feeney was slated to drive the Camaro however his Super2 commitments in Sydney will mean T8 will need to find an alternative driver for the car.

Ford homologation squad Dick Johnson Racing used enduro driver Alex Davison for the Mustang shakedown last week.

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

