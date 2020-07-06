Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
R
Supercars
Winton
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
73 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
93 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
115 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
20 Nov
-
22 Nov
Next event in
136 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney II
11 Dec
-
13 Dec
Next event in
157 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars discussing border closure with authorities

shares
comments
Supercars discussing border closure with authorities
By:
Jul 6, 2020, 2:09 AM

Supercars is in discussions with "all key health and government authorities" regarding this morning's announcement of a New South Wales/Victoria border closure.

The border between the country's two most populated states is set to shut for the first time in over 100 years tomorrow night, as Victorian continues to grapple with a second wave of coronavirus cases.

The closure comes as Victoria recorded 127 new COVID-19 cases, its highest daily total of the pandemic, and enforced strict lockdowns on blocks of council flats.

The new has plunged the upcoming Sydney Supercars race is significant doubt, with Tickford Racing, Erebus Motorsport, Walkinshaw Andretti United, Team 18 and Kelly Racing, as well as Brad Jones Racing drivers Nick Percat and Todd Hazelwood, all based in Melbourne.

The round, which was already moved from Winton to Sydney due a Queensland travel ban on Victoria, is scheduled to take place on July 18-19.

In a statement provided to media, Supercars outlined that it's already in discussions with relevant officials about what the closure will mean for the Melbourne teams and drivers.

"Supercars is aware of the announcement made this morning by Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews regarding tomorrow night’s impending closure of the Victoria-New South Wales border," read the statement.

"Discussions are underway with all key health and government authorities regarding options for Victorian-based teams.

"Supercars will release further information regarding planning for the Truck Assist Sydney SuperSprint in due course."

Next article
Fresh doubt over Sydney Supercars plan

Previous article

Fresh doubt over Sydney Supercars plan

Next article

Supercars teams preparing for ambitious border run

Supercars teams preparing for ambitious border run

trending Today

Austrian Grand Prix: Sunday's best F1 images
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Austrian Grand Prix: Sunday's best F1 images

Fresh doubt over Sydney Supercars plan
Supercars / Supercars
1h

Fresh doubt over Sydney Supercars plan

2020 F1 Austrian Grand Prix race results
Formula 1 / Formula 1

2020 F1 Austrian Grand Prix race results

Hamilton reveals foiled strategy plan to beat Bottas
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Hamilton reveals foiled strategy plan to beat Bottas

Walkinshaw splits with team principal
Supercars / Supercars

Walkinshaw splits with team principal

Watch: A shocking moment in 500cc MotoGP history
Video Inside
MotoGP / MotoGP

Watch: A shocking moment in 500cc MotoGP history

Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver Prime
IndyCar / IndyCar

Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver

Tincknell “fairly relaxed” in Mazda’s fourth win from seven races
IMSA / IMSA
3h

Tincknell “fairly relaxed” in Mazda’s fourth win from seven races

Latest news

Supercars teams preparing for ambitious border run
Supercars / Supercars
3m

Supercars teams preparing for ambitious border run

Supercars discussing border closure with authorities
Supercars / Supercars
1h

Supercars discussing border closure with authorities

Fresh doubt over Sydney Supercars plan
Supercars / Supercars
1h

Fresh doubt over Sydney Supercars plan

Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver Prime
IndyCar / IndyCar

Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver

Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
Formula 1

Austrian Grand Prix: Sunday's best F1 images

2
Supercars

Fresh doubt over Sydney Supercars plan

1h
3
Formula 1

2020 F1 Austrian Grand Prix race results

4
Formula 1

Hamilton reveals foiled strategy plan to beat Bottas

5
Supercars

Walkinshaw splits with team principal

Latest videos

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin 02:24
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin

Home Base Enhanced: Tickford Racing's upgraded workshop 03:43
Supercars

Home Base Enhanced: Tickford Racing's upgraded workshop

Kelly Racing: Simulators Part 2 07:26
Supercars

Kelly Racing: Simulators Part 2

Erebus begins production of protective equipment for Australian hospitals 23:14
Supercars

Erebus begins production of protective equipment for Australian hospitals

Jamie Whincup's new steering wheel explained 02:05
Supercars

Jamie Whincup's new steering wheel explained

Latest news

Supercars teams preparing for ambitious border run
Supercars

Supercars teams preparing for ambitious border run

Supercars discussing border closure with authorities
Supercars

Supercars discussing border closure with authorities

Fresh doubt over Sydney Supercars plan
Supercars

Fresh doubt over Sydney Supercars plan

Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver
IndyCar

Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver

Supercars to debut mixed tyre rules in Sydney
Supercars

Supercars to debut mixed tyre rules in Sydney

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.