Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Mostert Supercar fetches $610,000 at auction
Supercars News

Supercars drivers will need to be vaccinated to race

By:

Supercars drivers face being sidelined if they aren't fully vaccinated ahead of the 2021 season resuming in Sydney next month.

Supercars drivers will need to be vaccinated to race

The category is set to get its 2021 campaign back underway with a quadruple header at Sydney Motorsport Park starting late October, after a three-month lay-off due to COVID-19 outbreaks centred in Sydney and Melbourne.

However it's expected there will be a requirement from the venue that anybody coming through the gates is fully vaccinated.

While Supercars has already said it won't make vaccination compulsory itself, the mandate from SMP means the category is currently in a race to get series, contractor and team staff – including drivers – double-jabbed before the end of next month.

Anybody who refuses to be vaccinated will risk not having access to SMP – with Supercars confirming that also includes drivers, who will be sidelined if they don't meet the health requirements.

"That's what the health advice is currently indicating," said Supercars CEO Sean Seamer when asked by Motorsport.com if vaccination will effectively be mandatory.

"That health advice will be taken to the [Supercars] Commission and the teams tomorrow.

"There are quite a few people that are still waiting on their second doses, but the plan is that we'll have everything square by the end of next month.

"We've got a bit of work to do before we get going ahead at Sydney Motorsport Park, but we'll accelerate that process now that we've got a month to go."

The clarification from Supercars regarding vaccination status follows weeks of rumours about some drivers not wanting to be vaccinated.

However Seamer says he's not aware of any impending issues with drivers refusing the vaccine.

"Not at this point in time," he said.

"Certainly in the communications to the teams and the staff over the past couple of months we have foreshadowed with them that there is likely to be some required to be vaccinated to be able to proceed with the back half of the year."

When asked what would happen if a driver did refuse the vaccine, Seamer added: "Well ultimately that's their personal decision and it would be a discussion between them and their team owner as to who is going to drive the car if they are not able to come into New South Wales."

Last year Supercars put a 'dropped round' rule in place as a back-up in case a driver or team staff member contracted the virus and was forced to sit out a race weekend.

However Seamer confirmed that rule won't be in play for any drivers unable to race due to voluntarily skipping the vaccine.

"The way that we worked it last year was that if we had an issue with COVID and a team couldn't compete, the way that it was structured was that you'd drop your worst round," said Seamer.

"But the problem is, if someone doesn't come [to SMP] we've got four events back-to-back and then straight into Bathurst. So it's not one round, it's five."

An unvaccinated wouldn't necessarily have to sit out the Bathurst 1000, though, with Seamer indicating that, based on the NSW 'roadmap' – which includes removing vaccination requirements for events at 90 per cent coverage – such restrictions shouldn't be in place for the Great Race.

"Just to be clear on the vaccination stuff, we're just following what the rules are going to be in New South Wales at any time," he said.

"As it stands right now, as of the first of December there is no requirement for vaccination to attend Bathurst – at this point in time."

Seamer also confirmed that there won't be any 'bubble' in place for the four back-to-back SMP events, with drivers and teams staff free to move within whatever local restrictions will be in place at the time.

"They'll need to observe the local health orders for Sydney Motorsport Park but they're not going to be in quarantine or lockdown," he said.

The 2021 Supercars season will resume with practice at SMP on October 29, with the first race under lights on October 30.

shares
comments
Mostert Supercar fetches $610,000 at auction

Previous article

Mostert Supercar fetches $610,000 at auction
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

McLaren's mistake in Sochi F1 race not only its weather forecast

21 h
2
World Superbike

Rea's "back against the wall" after double Razgatlioglu win

15 h
3
Supercars

Two more Super2 rounds in 2021

5 h
4
Supercars

Supercars postpones Sydney SuperNight

5
Supercars

Supercars drivers will need to be vaccinated to race

9 min
Latest news
Supercars drivers will need to be vaccinated to race
SUPC

Supercars drivers will need to be vaccinated to race

9m
Mostert Supercar fetches $610,000 at auction
SUPC

Mostert Supercar fetches $610,000 at auction

4 h
Two more Super2 rounds in 2021
SUPC

Two more Super2 rounds in 2021

5 h
Payne cuts first Supercars laps
SUPC

Payne cuts first Supercars laps

21 h
Supercars to resume season under lights
SUPC

Supercars to resume season under lights

22 h
Latest videos
Supercars: Heimgartner signs long-term Brad Jones Racing deal 00:43
Supercars
Sep 13, 2021

Supercars: Heimgartner signs long-term Brad Jones Racing deal

Supercars: Walkinshaw to repurpose engine shop 00:54
Supercars
Sep 3, 2021

Supercars: Walkinshaw to repurpose engine shop

Supercars: Feeney coy on expectations for 2022 season 00:55
Supercars
Aug 31, 2021

Supercars: Feeney coy on expectations for 2022 season

Supercars: Upcoming sale to change series ownership structure 00:35
Supercars
Aug 30, 2021

Supercars: Upcoming sale to change series ownership structure

Supercars committed to remaining 2021 rounds 01:03
Supercars
Aug 23, 2021

Supercars committed to remaining 2021 rounds

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Mostert Supercar fetches $610,000 at auction
Supercars

Mostert Supercar fetches $610,000 at auction

Two more Super2 rounds in 2021
Supercars

Two more Super2 rounds in 2021

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime
Supercars

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Trending Today

McLaren's mistake in Sochi F1 race not only its weather forecast
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's mistake in Sochi F1 race not only its weather forecast

Rea's "back against the wall" after double Razgatlioglu win
World Superbike World Superbike

Rea's "back against the wall" after double Razgatlioglu win

Two more Super2 rounds in 2021
Supercars Supercars

Two more Super2 rounds in 2021

Supercars postpones Sydney SuperNight
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Supercars postpones Sydney SuperNight

Supercars drivers will need to be vaccinated to race
Supercars Supercars

Supercars drivers will need to be vaccinated to race

NASCAR pit decision by Hendrick Motorsports a "blown call"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR pit decision by Hendrick Motorsports a "blown call"

Sainz: Russian GP my best weekend so far with Ferrari
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: Russian GP my best weekend so far with Ferrari

FIA track grades: Requirements to hold an F1 race, potential tracks
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA track grades: Requirements to hold an F1 race, potential tracks

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020

Latest news

Supercars drivers will need to be vaccinated to race
Supercars Supercars

Supercars drivers will need to be vaccinated to race

Mostert Supercar fetches $610,000 at auction
Supercars Supercars

Mostert Supercar fetches $610,000 at auction

Two more Super2 rounds in 2021
Supercars Supercars

Two more Super2 rounds in 2021

Payne cuts first Supercars laps
Supercars Supercars

Payne cuts first Supercars laps

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.