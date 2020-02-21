Sign in
Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars could drop Thursday session in Adelaide

shares
comments
Supercars could drop Thursday session in Adelaide
By:
Feb 21, 2020, 11:41 PM

Supercars may drop its Thursday practice session for the season-opening Adelaide 500 in the future.

This is the second year that Supercars running has covered all four days of the Adelaide 500 event, with a sole Thursday practice session introduced in 2019.

However that could be reviewed for 2021 thanks to the mandatory pre-season test being moved to the same week as the race.

This year's test was held at The Bend, a little over 100 kilometres from Adelaide, on Tuesday. Teams then bumped into the Adelaide Parklands circuit paddock on Wednesday, before first practice on Thursday afternoon.

Read Also:

According to Supercars CEO Sean Seamer, the feedback from teams has been mostly positive. He will, however, ask the Commission to vote on shifting the first practice session back to Friday to create a bit more breathing room after the test.

"The fact that it's one week means [teams are] not doing two trips somewhere," said Seamer.

"It also means they've got more time in the off-season. It extends the off-season by a week, or even more.

"So it's been positive feedback, the only negative has been the turnaround into the Thursday session.

"It's really tight for the guys to get down here, do your sponsor reveals and all your other corporate things, tear down the cars and make sure they're ready to go... it was too tight coming into Thursday.

"But coming into Friday would work.

"I've already made a note to go to the Commission."

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Adelaide

Adelaide

19 Feb - 23 Feb
Qualifying 1 Starts in
01 Hours
:
02 Minutes
:
30 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1
Thu 20 Feb
Thu 20 Feb
00:25
15:55
Practice 2
Thu 20 Feb
Fri 21 Feb
22:35
14:05
Practice 3
Fri 21 Feb
Fri 21 Feb
02:30
18:00
Qualifying 1
Fri 21 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
20:25
11:55
Shootout
Fri 21 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
21:00
12:30
Race 1
Sat 22 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
00:50
16:20
Qualifying 2
Sat 22 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
20:20
11:50
Shootout 2
Sat 22 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
20:55
12:25
Race 2
Sat 22 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
23:50
15:20
Latest results Standings

