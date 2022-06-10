Supercars encouraged by Gen3 aero parity checks

The Aussie series put the prototype Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro through a straightline testing process at the Wellcamp Airport in Toowoomba.

The cars were driven by Queensland-based Carrera Cup drivers Bayley Hall and Harri Jones and run by the homologation teams, Dick Johnson Racing (Ford) and Triple Eight Race Engineering (GM).

While the test mimicked the aero homologation testing process, known as VCAT, the results won't formally count towards the final specification of the cars.

Instead the formal VCAT will take place after the new S650 Mustang has been globally launched and the racing car has been updated to match the new-spec road car.

As revealed by Motorsport.com, Supercars has earmarked September for the proper VCAT – however that will depend on the timing of the Mustang roll-out.

Still, Supercars Head of Motorsport Adrian Burgess said he was encouraged by the preliminary straightline running, and feels it will significantly streamline the real VCAT process.

“We’re very much encouraged with where the two cars are,” said Burgess.

“The cars were in different configurations, but the numbers are backing that up.

"At the moment we're seeing good correlation between real life numbers and what we've been working with in CFD, which gives us confidence that we're on the right track.

"When we get to the real VCAT hopefully the process will be short and easy because we already know the cars are very close together in terms of their performance."

Supercars had the full 1.7-kilometre taxi area at Wellcamp for the testing, with Burgess complimentary of the smooth surface.

In recent years the Oakey Army Aviation Centre has been used for VCAT testing.

"It's incredibly smooth," he said. "It's one of the smoothest runways that we've used, so that's helping the data.

"The data that we get from the active suspension and load cells, the signal is much cleaner and the data is more repeatable and more accurate. We've very happy with that."

The data will now be reviewed by Supercars and CFD partner D2H Advanced Technologies before being distributed to the non-homologation teams.

"We will bundle the data together and the numbers and the run sheets and the things we changed and that will get distributed to all the teams," said Burgess.

"Whilst it's not final – a downforce number that you have at a set right height at the moment, that still could change by September – but they'll be able to paint a small picture of how the car reacts aerodynamically compared to the current car.

"The two homologation teams aren't learning anything the other teams don't get to see. That's part of Supercars trying to be transparent. There are no secrets here."

Attention will now turn back to track testing, with a mini test in the works on the Townsville parklands circuit ahead of the Townsville 500 next month.

Some big upgrades will then be fitted to the cars before they appear at The Bend SuperSprint at the end of July, while testing will continue at Queensland Raceway between appearances at race meetings.

Burgess also moved to allay fears from teams that the Gen3 development is taking too long, claiming they can now start buying or building parts based on the information that they have.

"Teams are getting more information, they are starting to build parts," he said. "They've got all the rear suspension. They've got other parts of the car they are out there ordering from suppliers or they are making themselves.

"In general I think we're gaining some good momentum. It's been a crazy project. Next February when we've got cars out there testing, and next March when we go racing, will be a great time for everyone."

Ford Mustang GT Gen3 Photo by: Supercars