Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Tasmania Supercars: Mostert takes first Holden win
Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars coy on restoring endurance series

By:

It remains unclear whether Supercars will look to restore a multi-race endurance cup in the future.

Supercars coy on restoring endurance series

The series is in its second year of a single two-driver endurance race, the Bathurst 1000, a measure first taken in response to the global health crisis in 2020.

Scaling back the long-distance races followed a seven-year stint of a formal Enduro Cup, held across the Sandown 500, Bathurst 1000 and Gold Coast 600 events.

Even before the Enduro Cup was established there was traditionally at least two long-distance races, Sandown the most prolific host of a Bathurst warm-up with a history dating back to the 1970s.

While cutting back to a sole endurance race was initially considered a response to the pandemic and a way to cut costs, there are no guarantees that the Enduro Cup will return.

As it stands there is no clear direction on the future of the long-distance races, Supercars COO Shane Howard explaining that the door's not closed on more events, but also cool short-term re-expansion plans.

"Look, I think it's one step at a time," Howard said. "We'll put forward opportunities and ideas as always. and they'll be considered accordingly through the [Supercars] Commission and the [Supercars] board.

"It just depends on what's happening at the time. I don't say that's frozen [at one enduro], that's for sure. Any opportunity like that would be considered on its merits."

There are pluses and minuses for the re-establishment of an Enduro Cup.

The biggest winner of a multi-round series is professional-level drivers without a full-time Supercars seat, the Enduro Cup creating an additional level of employment. Established co-drivers have typically been able to earn up to six figures for the three races, their deal usually tied in with ride and test day duties.

Those races have also traditionally provided a springboard for rookie drivers looking to break into Supercars. The shift to a single race, at the a circuit as treacherous as Mount Panorama, makes hiring young, inexperienced drivers more of a gamble.

On the flip side the long-distance races are expensive for teams due to co-driver wages and increased operating costs.

There is also the question of where to hold future endurance events.

Sandown was set to be replaced by The Bend as the 500-kilometre Bathurst lead-up in 2020 before the schedule was heavily revised due to the pandemic.

As for the Gold Coast, should the move to the season finale slot become permanent that would rule out a two-driver race.

Meanwhile, two-day schedules for SuperSprint rounds look to be here to stay.

According to Howard the more compact timetable has been well received by teams, while promising TV numbers early in the season suggest its been a hit with the audience as well.

"I think the two-day events are working well," he said.

"It certainly helps the teams, the teams can come in a bit later. In a condensed two-day programme, there's actually more Supercars action in a two-day programme than spreading it over three. So I think it works well for the fans as well.

"I think it's working well. Our [TV] ratings are great. The proof is in the pudding that the TV is really working well."

One tweak in the works for the upcoming events at The Bend and Winton is to run support categories on the Friday.

"I believe that's what will one happening at The Bend and I know Winton will be looking at that," said Howard. "That's great because you can get your practice sessions out the way and then you're in to qualifying and racing.

"There's lots of benefits to the two days of racing."

shares
comments
Tasmania Supercars: Mostert takes first Holden win

Previous article

Tasmania Supercars: Mostert takes first Holden win
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins wild Imola F1 race

6h
2
IndyCar

Jimmie Johnson escapes “scary moments” to finish on IndyCar debut

1h
3
Formula 1

Bottas: Russell has "quite a theory" over Imola defending after crash

3h
4
IndyCar

IndyCar’s newest winner Palou “in love” with Dixon, Johnson

44min
5
Formula 1

Ricciardo needs to get rid of "old habits" at McLaren F1

13h
Latest news
Supercars coy on restoring endurance series
SUPC

Supercars coy on restoring endurance series

33m
Tasmania Supercars: Mostert takes first Holden win
SUPC

Tasmania Supercars: Mostert takes first Holden win

18h
Van Gisbergen responds to Supercars parity claims
SUPC

Van Gisbergen responds to Supercars parity claims

20h
Tasmania Supercars: Whincup snaps van Gisbergen's winning streak
SUPC

Tasmania Supercars: Whincup snaps van Gisbergen's winning streak

21h
Tasmania Supercars: Waters sweeps Sunday poles
SUPC

Tasmania Supercars: Waters sweeps Sunday poles

23h
Latest videos
Supershots Sandown 01:23
Supercars
Mar 23, 2021

Supershots Sandown

Team 18 crew reflect on 2020 AGP cancellation and racing on the road 02:53
Supercars
Mar 15, 2021

Team 18 crew reflect on 2020 AGP cancellation and racing on the road

Supershots Bathurst 01:12
Supercars
Mar 5, 2021

Supershots Bathurst

Sam Brabham drives BT-19 at Mount Panorama 00:59
Supercars
Feb 26, 2021

Sam Brabham drives BT-19 at Mount Panorama

Who will take Scott McLaughlin’s Supercars mantle? 04:46
Supercars
Feb 24, 2021

Who will take Scott McLaughlin’s Supercars mantle?

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Tasmania Supercars: Mostert takes first Holden win Symmons Plains
Supercars / Race report

Tasmania Supercars: Mostert takes first Holden win

Van Gisbergen responds to Supercars parity claims Symmons Plains
Supercars / Breaking news

Van Gisbergen responds to Supercars parity claims

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime
Supercars / Analysis

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Scott McLaughlin was quick to describe his third Supercars title as his best yet. But even though it didn't match the dramatic backstory of his 2018 triumph, there's a good reason for him wanting to control the narrative this time around.

Supercars
Oct 2, 2020
Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars Prime

Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars

The Bathurst Grand Final may provide Supercars its greatest spectacle yet – but there's a risk it will force the series to face a hard truth.

Supercars
Sep 4, 2020
Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver Prime

Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver

Scott McLaughlin, two-time and current Supercars champion, should have been making his NTT IndyCar Series debut for Team Penske at the GP of Indianapolis, but the Covid-19 pandemic forced a rescheduling that has put the brakes on his career switch. But David Malsher-Lopez explains why the New Zealander deserves this opportunity as soon as possible.

IndyCar
Jul 4, 2020
Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney Prime

Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney

When the Supercars season resumes James Courtney will be a Tickford Racing driver – but it's not the first time the star driver has flirted with the famous Ford squad.

Supercars
May 19, 2020

Trending Today

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins wild Imola F1 race
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins wild Imola F1 race

Jimmie Johnson escapes “scary moments” to finish on IndyCar debut
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Jimmie Johnson escapes “scary moments” to finish on IndyCar debut

Bottas: Russell has "quite a theory" over Imola defending after crash
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas: Russell has "quite a theory" over Imola defending after crash

IndyCar’s newest winner Palou “in love” with Dixon, Johnson
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

IndyCar’s newest winner Palou “in love” with Dixon, Johnson

Ricciardo needs to get rid of "old habits" at McLaren F1
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo needs to get rid of "old habits" at McLaren F1

Norris admits he "effed it all up" in Imola qualifying
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris admits he "effed it all up" in Imola qualifying

Raikkonen loses points after post-race penalty at Imola
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Raikkonen loses points after post-race penalty at Imola

Supercars coy on restoring endurance series
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars coy on restoring endurance series

Latest news

Supercars coy on restoring endurance series
SUPC Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars coy on restoring endurance series

Tasmania Supercars: Mostert takes first Holden win
SUPC Supercars / Race report

Tasmania Supercars: Mostert takes first Holden win

Van Gisbergen responds to Supercars parity claims
SUPC Supercars / Breaking news

Van Gisbergen responds to Supercars parity claims

Tasmania Supercars: Whincup snaps van Gisbergen's winning streak
SUPC Supercars / Race report

Tasmania Supercars: Whincup snaps van Gisbergen's winning streak

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.