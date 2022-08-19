Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Sandown Supercars: Whincup tops co-driver practice Next / Former F1 race director Masi set for top Supercars role
Supercars News

Supercars enduro format "incredibly unfair" – Tander

Having just one Supercars endurance event is unfair on young drivers and a huge advantage for the established co-drivers, according to Garth Tander.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Supercars enduro format "incredibly unfair" – Tander

The Supercars champion unloaded on the current enduro schedule, which features just one two-driver, long-distance race – the Bathurst 1000.

During the modern Supercars era there has mostly been three events that made up the Season of Endurance.

They were a 500-kilometre race, traditionally at Sandown, in the lead-up to Bathurst, the Bathurst 1000, and then the Gold Coast street race.

However during the COVID era that was scaled back to cut costs, with the Bathurst 1000 the only race to survive the enduro cull.

That has significantly cut down the amount of laps co-drivers get during the year, with running now limited to team test days (of which only three are allowed), sponsor ride days, a half-hour practice session at the Sandown SuperSprint, and then the official practice sessions for the Bathurst 1000.

That has put a premium on experience when it comes to co-driver choice.

According to Tander the lack of running has widened the gap between the experienced and inexperienced co-drivers in the field.

In fact, the four-time Bathurst 1000 winner reckons not having a 500-kilometre event in the lead-up to the Great Race is "incredibly unfair" on young drivers and a "massive advantage" for the teams that can sign established talent.

He made that point during the post-practice media conference at Sandown, where he, Jamie Whincup and Fabian Coulthard were the fastest of the co-drivers.

Tander and Whincup will both drive for Triple Eight at the Bathurst 1000 partnering Shane van Gisbergen and Broc Feeney respectively.

Coulthard, meanwhile, is paired with reigning Bathurst 1000 winner Chaz Mostert at Walkinshaw Andretti United.

"I feel sorry for the other co-drivers that don't have the experience of the three of us sitting up here," he said. "Having a 500-kay race prior to Bathurst is important.

"Us three sat up here and spoke about how we contributed to developing the race car today. We didn't spend any time getting comfortable in the race car, we just got on with driving it. I was trying to make their race cars faster for this weekend.

"So that's a massive advantage that we have over the inexperienced co-drivers. I think giving those co-drivers that are racing in the Dunlop Series, the Cam Hills or Declan Frasers or Tyler Everinghams, the chance to do a 500-kay race before Bathurst... I really think it should come back, because it's incredibly unfair.

"We have a massive advantage going to Bathurst given our experience."

There has been talk about restoring additional endurance races and it is thought that it is something the series is in favour of.

However there appears to be ongoing resistance from teams given the additional costs of running cars in the long-distance events.

shares
comments
Sandown Supercars: Whincup tops co-driver practice
Previous article

Sandown Supercars: Whincup tops co-driver practice

Next article

Former F1 race director Masi set for top Supercars role

Former F1 race director Masi set for top Supercars role
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Sandown Supercars: Davison dominates opener Sandown
Supercars

Sandown Supercars: Davison dominates opener

Davison fined, retains Sandown pole Sandown
Supercars

Davison fined, retains Sandown pole

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Garth Tander More from
Garth Tander
Triple Eight unveils full Bathurst 1000 line-up Darwin
Supercars

Triple Eight unveils full Bathurst 1000 line-up

Tander joins Karting Australia board
Kart

Tander joins Karting Australia board

Tander to put Gen3 ergonomics to the test
Supercars

Tander to put Gen3 ergonomics to the test

Latest news

Sandown Supercars: Davison dominates opener
Supercars Supercars

Sandown Supercars: Davison dominates opener

Will Davison took a controlled race win to kick off the Sandown SuperSprint.

Davison fined, retains Sandown pole
Supercars Supercars

Davison fined, retains Sandown pole

Will Davison has retained pole position for the opening Supercars race at Sandown despite being found guilty of a pit exit breach.

Sandown Supercars: Davison pole under investigation
Supercars Supercars

Sandown Supercars: Davison pole under investigation

Will Davison took pole position at Sandown however remains under investigation for a pit exit breach in the Top 10 Shootout.

Sandown Supercars: Waters tops tricky damp practice
Supercars Supercars

Sandown Supercars: Waters tops tricky damp practice

Cam Waters topped a tricky damp final practice session for the Sandown SuperSprint.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.