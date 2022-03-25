Tickets Subscribe
Supercars / Symmons News

Supercars explains Tasmania tyre rule tweak

Supercars has explained a tweak to its tyre rules for the Tasmania SuperSprint that will see two versions of the super soft in action during practice.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Supercars explains Tasmania tyre rule tweak

As usual for a SuperSprint round the allocation includes a total of eight sets of tyres, two pre-marked sets and six event-marked sets.

At the end of the second practice session both pre-marked sets and one of the event-marked sets is then handed back, leaving each driver with five sets for the competitive sessions across the remainder of the weekend.

While 2022-spec super soft compound made its debut at Sydney Motorsport Park last month, Supercars has ruled that the pre-marked sets for this weekend can't have been used at SMP.

The further supplementary regulations read: "At this event, the pre-marked SS tyre for Tasmania is not permitted to be from the 2022 Beaurepaires Sydney SuperNight Event (Round 1). Teams are required to use SS tyres from their 2021 tyre allocation."

Supercars confirmed to Motorsport.com that the tweak was made to use up super soft tyres left over from the rained out SMP event late last season.

For that event crews were given two sets of the 2021 super soft tyre – which is slightly harder than the 2022 version – for the two races, however the second race washout meant there were leftover tyres.

Those two 2021 sets will effectively make up the pre-marked bank for Tasmania his weekend.

That effectively means there will be two super soft compounds in use for the two practice sessions at Symmons Plains before the 2021-spec tyres are handed back.

Following SMP, Symmons Plains is the second event to make use of the softest of the control tyre compounds this season.

It will also be used exclusively at Winton and Hidden Valley and then split with the hard compound in Townsville.

