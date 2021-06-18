Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Darwin Supercars: Whincup fastest in second practice
Supercars / Hidden Valley News

Supercars Gen3 to debut under lights in Sydney

By:

Supercars is planning for the first race for its Gen3 cars to be under lights at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Supercars Gen3 to debut under lights in Sydney

It's already been confirmed that the new rules are set for a controversial mid-season introduction next year, with August the new target.

Supercars CEO Sean Seamer has now elaborated on those launch plans, confirming that the Sydney SuperNight meeting is the preferred competitive debut of the next-generation cars.

That means the very first race would be a prime time, under lights sprint race broadcast live on both pay and free-to-air TV.

"Yes, absolutely," said Seamer when asked if the Gen3 debut will be on Channel 7 as well as Fox Sports.

"We're targeting Sydney Motorsport Park. Prime time, at night, in a major metropolitan area. It ticks all of the boxes for a new product launch."

The original plan was for the new lower-cost Gen3 cars to debut for the start of the 2022 season, before delays in development forced Supercars to shift it back to August.

That decision was made after a crisis meeting with all 11 teams to clarify a lack of communication regarding a number of aspects of the new rules.

Expanding on the decision to shift the introduction back, Seamer said shipping delays and local lockdowns played a big part.

"We needed all of the wind in our back to be able to deliver in March," he said.

"We needed everything going for us and we started to run into some challenges on the project. We air-freighted three ton of steel from Europe, as an example, for the chassis.

"And then there was the lockdown in Melbourne and we had teams on the road, many of them critical to the development, design and engineering work that was going on for Gen3.

"You start to run into too many barriers to try and achieve what you wanted to do.

"So we collectively, and in discussions with our partners and the Gen3 steering committee, still wanted to get those new cars out there as soon as possible.

"We've got an amazing run into the back half of the year every year and we didn't want to miss the opportunity to get those cars out for key events like Sydney Motorsport Park and the lead-up to Bathurst."

Seamer added that the August date is a safe bet, with only unforeseen circumstances able to de-rail the introduction.

"With what we can control, barring another outbreak or any challenges, that's a very achievable timeline," he said.

"We are still going flat-out, the teams are still going flat-out developing the cars. We're doing everything we can. [Head of Motorsport] Adrian [Burgess] and his team are putting in huge hours. No one is taking their foot off the case.

"The extension of the timeline affords us a lot more testing, durability work, getting everything to a position we're extremely comfortable with. And it it also allows us more modest expectations around international freight.

"If we had air-freight every single component for that car the costs would start blowing out. That's really what that extra time has bought us."

shares
comments
Darwin Supercars: Whincup fastest in second practice

Previous article

Darwin Supercars: Whincup fastest in second practice
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

McLaren: Lack of transparency over tyre failures "disappointing"

10h
2
MotoGP

German MotoGP: Marquez quickest in FP1, Quartararo second

11h
3
Formula 1

Hamilton: Pirelli not to blame for Baku tyre blowouts

4
Formula 1

F1 faces "serious problem" over tyre failures, says Aston Martin

2h
5
Formula 1

When Coulthard escaped a plane crash, then scored a podium

Latest news
Supercars Gen3 to debut under lights in Sydney
SUPC

Supercars Gen3 to debut under lights in Sydney

18m
Darwin Supercars: Whincup fastest in second practice
Video Inside
SUPC

Darwin Supercars: Whincup fastest in second practice

15h
MSR responds to Supercars REC snub
SUPC

MSR responds to Supercars REC snub

16h
Darwin Supercars: Percat tops first practice
SUPC

Darwin Supercars: Percat tops first practice

17h
Supercars confirms 2022 grid expansion
SUPC

Supercars confirms 2022 grid expansion

18h
Latest videos
Supercars: Border threat to Townsville Supercars continues 00:43
Supercars
Jun 17, 2021

Supercars: Border threat to Townsville Supercars continues

Supercars: Dunlop expecting 00:35
Supercars
Jun 16, 2021

Supercars: Dunlop expecting "curveballs" from new tyre

Supercars: Mostert stays with Walkinshaw Andretti United 00:40
Supercars
Jun 15, 2021

Supercars: Mostert stays with Walkinshaw Andretti United

Supercars: DJR unveils Indigenous livery for Darwin 00:38
Supercars
Jun 14, 2021

Supercars: DJR unveils Indigenous livery for Darwin

Supercars wants to end in-season development 00:33
Supercars
Jun 11, 2021

Supercars wants to end in-season development

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Darwin Supercars: Whincup fastest in second practice Hidden Valley
Video Inside
Supercars

Darwin Supercars: Whincup fastest in second practice

MSR responds to Supercars REC snub
Supercars

MSR responds to Supercars REC snub

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime
Video Inside
Supercars

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Scott McLaughlin was quick to describe his third Supercars title as his best yet. But even though it didn't match the dramatic backstory of his 2018 triumph, there's a good reason for him wanting to control the narrative this time around.

Supercars
Oct 2, 2020
Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars Prime

Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars

The Bathurst Grand Final may provide Supercars its greatest spectacle yet – but there's a risk it will force the series to face a hard truth.

Supercars
Sep 4, 2020
Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver Prime

Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver

Scott McLaughlin, two-time and current Supercars champion, should have been making his NTT IndyCar Series debut for Team Penske at the GP of Indianapolis, but the Covid-19 pandemic forced a rescheduling that has put the brakes on his career switch. But David Malsher-Lopez explains why the New Zealander deserves this opportunity as soon as possible.

IndyCar
Jul 4, 2020

Trending Today

McLaren: Lack of transparency over tyre failures "disappointing"
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren: Lack of transparency over tyre failures "disappointing"

German MotoGP: Marquez quickest in FP1, Quartararo second
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

German MotoGP: Marquez quickest in FP1, Quartararo second

Hamilton: Pirelli not to blame for Baku tyre blowouts
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Pirelli not to blame for Baku tyre blowouts

F1 faces "serious problem" over tyre failures, says Aston Martin
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 faces "serious problem" over tyre failures, says Aston Martin

When Coulthard escaped a plane crash, then scored a podium
Formula 1 Formula 1

When Coulthard escaped a plane crash, then scored a podium

The conflicts at the heart of F1's TV graphics push
Formula 1 Formula 1

The conflicts at the heart of F1's TV graphics push

Victory for Dubai based Dragon Racing in Pro-Am class
Endurance Endurance

Victory for Dubai based Dragon Racing in Pro-Am class

Latest news

Supercars Gen3 to debut under lights in Sydney
Supercars Supercars

Supercars Gen3 to debut under lights in Sydney

Darwin Supercars: Whincup fastest in second practice
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Darwin Supercars: Whincup fastest in second practice

MSR responds to Supercars REC snub
Supercars Supercars

MSR responds to Supercars REC snub

Darwin Supercars: Percat tops first practice
Supercars Supercars

Darwin Supercars: Percat tops first practice

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.