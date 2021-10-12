Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / 10,000 spectator target for Sydney Supercars events
Supercars News

Supercars pushes Gen3 back to 2023

By:

Supercars has pushed the introduction of its Gen3 rules back to 2023.

Supercars pushes Gen3 back to 2023

The Australian touring car series has scrapped plans for a sensational mid-season introduction of its all-new car next year.

Instead a more conventional roll-out of the next-generation hardware will take place ahead of the opening round of the 2023 season.

In a statement, Supercars pinned this latest Gen3 delay on factors such as international supply delays and local lockdowns caused by the pandemic.

"Supercars has today confirmed the introduction of the Gen3 programme will be delayed to the opening event of 2023," the statement read.

"Factors outside the control of Supercars, including the ongoing challenges with international supply chains and domestic disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic are among the major contributing factors.

"Lockdowns in various states which have forced Supercars to condense its racing programme over the final three months of 2021, have also limited the Gen3 testing programme as originally planned.

"Supercars has arrived at this decision following consultation with key stakeholders including [naming rights backer] Repco, Ford, General Motors and Supercars’ broadcast partners."

The statement also confirmed that the Gen3 prototypes will be unveiled on the Friday of this year's Bathurst 1000 ahead of a number of on-track appearances across next season.

"The manufacturers’ respective homologation teams (Triple Eight Race Engineering and Dick Johnson Racing) continue to forge ahead with the development of the prototypes and Gen3 cars are on track to be unveiled on Friday 3rd of December, during this year’s Repco Bathurst 1000," read the statement.

"Supercars, General Motors and Ford remain committed to rolling out Gen3 and the introduction of the Camaro and the Mustang.

"Throughout the course of 2022, fans will see the first-ever Gen3 race car come to life ahead of the programme’s racing debut.

"Cars will conduct significant on-track exhibitions and testing at many of Supercars’ events next year."

The delay means a reprieve for the Holden Commodore, the famous nameplate getting an additional half-season of racing before being replaced by the Chevrolet Camaro.

It may also facilitate an immediate introduction of the latest-spec Ford Mustang which is due in 2023.

This is the third delay to the Gen3 rules, which were originally planned to take effect for the 2021 season.

That plan was ditched back in September 2019, with the timeline shifted back to the start of the 2022 season.

After much speculation of further delays earlier this year, Supercars then pushed the introduction back to August 2022, however that too was quickly met with cynicism from parts of the paddock.

As recently as last month team owner Matt Stone publicly predicted the rules would be delayed until 2023.

The new-spec cars will be a completely new platform to the existing cars, with a lower chassis better suited to two-door coupes.

A less bespoke, more cost-effective engine package is currently being developed, while the transition to a complete control suspension package will be completed.

shares
comments
10,000 spectator target for Sydney Supercars events

Previous article

10,000 spectator target for Sydney Supercars events
Load comments

Trending

1
World Superbike

Is WSBK's era of British domination coming to a close?

2
Other rally

Castrol International Rally report

3
MotoGP

Quartararo ‘doesn’t want to think about’ 2021 MotoGP title

4
MotoGP

How the MotoGP era nearly started with an almighty upset

5
Formula 1

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021

Latest news
Supercars pushes Gen3 back to 2023
SUPC

Supercars pushes Gen3 back to 2023

1 h
10,000 spectator target for Sydney Supercars events
SUPC

10,000 spectator target for Sydney Supercars events

11 h
Stamps celebrate Bathurst 1000-winning Holdens
SUPC

Stamps celebrate Bathurst 1000-winning Holdens

15 h
Adelaide Grand Prix track could be ripped up
Formula 1

Adelaide Grand Prix track could be ripped up

Oct 11, 2021
Tickford signs Kostecki, confirms Le Brocq departure
Video Inside
SUPC

Tickford signs Kostecki, confirms Le Brocq departure

Oct 11, 2021
Latest videos
Supercars: Stamps celebrate Bathurst 1000-winning Holdens 00:29
Supercars
11 h

Supercars: Stamps celebrate Bathurst 1000-winning Holdens

Supercars: Sydney circuit receives anti-vax hate mail 00:51
Supercars
Oct 11, 2021

Supercars: Sydney circuit receives anti-vax hate mail

Supercars offers $25,000 for Sydney Cup 00:32
Supercars
Oct 7, 2021

Supercars offers $25,000 for Sydney Cup

Supercars: Kostecki lands Tickford Supercars seat 00:47
Supercars
Oct 5, 2021

Supercars: Kostecki lands Tickford Supercars seat

Supercars: DJR confirms McLaughlin won't race at Bathurst 00:41
Supercars
Oct 5, 2021

Supercars: DJR confirms McLaughlin won't race at Bathurst

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
10,000 spectator target for Sydney Supercars events
Supercars

10,000 spectator target for Sydney Supercars events

Stamps celebrate Bathurst 1000-winning Holdens
Supercars

Stamps celebrate Bathurst 1000-winning Holdens

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime
Supercars

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Trending Today

Is WSBK's era of British domination coming to a close?
World Superbike World Superbike

Is WSBK's era of British domination coming to a close?

Castrol International Rally report
Other rally Other rally

Castrol International Rally report

Quartararo ‘doesn’t want to think about’ 2021 MotoGP title
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo ‘doesn’t want to think about’ 2021 MotoGP title

How the MotoGP era nearly started with an almighty upset
MotoGP MotoGP

How the MotoGP era nearly started with an almighty upset

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021

Experimental Mercedes F1 front wing hints at final update push
Formula 1 Formula 1

Experimental Mercedes F1 front wing hints at final update push

Banned: Why exhaust blown diffusers were outlawed
Formula 1 Formula 1

Banned: Why exhaust blown diffusers were outlawed

Extreme E to conclude inaugural season with UK round in Dorset
Video Inside
Extreme E Extreme E

Extreme E to conclude inaugural season with UK round in Dorset

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020

Latest news

Supercars pushes Gen3 back to 2023
Supercars Supercars

Supercars pushes Gen3 back to 2023

10,000 spectator target for Sydney Supercars events
Supercars Supercars

10,000 spectator target for Sydney Supercars events

Stamps celebrate Bathurst 1000-winning Holdens
Supercars Supercars

Stamps celebrate Bathurst 1000-winning Holdens

Adelaide Grand Prix track could be ripped up
Formula 1 Formula 1

Adelaide Grand Prix track could be ripped up

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.