Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Next / BRT Gen3 Mustang build breaks cover
Supercars News

Supercars Gen3 testing to continue as homologation nears

Supercars is set to undergo further testing with its Gen3 prototypes midway through this month as final homologation nears.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Supercars Gen3 testing to continue as homologation nears

The Aussie series continues to face a race against time to finalise the homologation of its next-generation Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro racer.

While the majority of the control components have been signed off, there are some brand specific parts – such as bodywork and engine specification – that are still undergoing parity work.

It was revealed at the 2022 season finale in Adelaide last month that Ford was left unsatisfied by the outcome of the VCAT testing designed to paritise and homologate the aero packages.

Data analysis and CFD work has continued since with sources reporting positive progress, however Motorsport.com understands that some aero parts, such as rear wing, on the Mustang are yet to be finalised.

It's understood a test for the prototypes at Queensland Raceway midway through January will be used as real-world evaluation of the ongoing CFD work as Ford looks to eliminate concerns over the efficiency of the Camaro.

There could also be dedicated straightline testing on an airfield similar to VCAT, however its thought that a full repeat of the VCAT process is not on the table. 

Should a satisfactory outcome be found from the testing, teams will be then be provided with the parts to complete their builds ahead of the shakedowns, which start at the end of January.

The Blue Oval is understood to also still be evaluating engine mapping with Ford Performance set to send technical firepower from the States for the critical test.

Ford Australia's newly-established motorsport department will also be on hand while engineers from all Ford teams will be invited to take part as well.

Teams on both sides of the manufacturer divide are progressing with their Gen3 builds ahead of the first shakedown for the southern teams at Winton on January 24.

The Queensland teams will follow suit at QR on January 30 before running continues at Winton on February 7 and QR on February 9.

The teams will then come together for an all-in test at Sydney Motorsport Park on February 22, a fortnight out from the season opener in Newcastle.

shares
comments
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Previous article

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Next article

BRT Gen3 Mustang build breaks cover

BRT Gen3 Mustang build breaks cover
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
BRT Gen3 Mustang build breaks cover
Supercars

BRT Gen3 Mustang build breaks cover

Craft-Bamboo locks in Bathurst return
Intercontinental GT Challenge

Craft-Bamboo locks in Bathurst return

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

BRT Gen3 Mustang build breaks cover
Supercars Supercars

BRT Gen3 Mustang build breaks cover

Blanchard Racing Team has offered an early look at the build of its new Gen3-spec Ford Mustang Supercar.

Craft-Bamboo locks in Bathurst return
Intercontinental GT Challenge Intercontinental GT Challenge

Craft-Bamboo locks in Bathurst return

Craft-Bamboo Racing has confirmed it will return to Mount Panorama for a sixth appearance at the Bathurst 12 Hour next month.

Supercars Gen3 testing to continue as homologation nears
Supercars Supercars

Supercars Gen3 testing to continue as homologation nears

Supercars is set to undergo further testing with its Gen3 prototypes midway through this month as final homologation nears.

‘Heart surgery while running a marathon’: The challenge facing Williams’ next F1 boss
Formula 1 Formula 1

‘Heart surgery while running a marathon’: The challenge facing Williams’ next F1 boss

As the Formula 1 team principal merry-go-round unfolded in the final throes of 2022, one chair at the top table was left unclaimed heading into the new year.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Prime

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

The season just gone was a memorable one for many of our staff writers, who are fortunate enough to cover motorsport around the world. Here are our picks of the best (and in some cases, most eventful) from 2022.

Formula 1
Dec 31, 2022
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.