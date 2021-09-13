Supercars responds to Gold Coast 500 cancellation

Supercars has been forced to cancel the event for a second year running, the financial risk of a street circuit build in the era of snap lockdowns and crowd restrictions proving too much.

Having long been expected, news of the cancellation was formalised late last week, although Supercars didn't respond at that point.

The series has now issued a statement both acknowledging the cancellation and confirming that it plans to return to Surfers Paradise next year.

"Given the evolving and unpredictable COVID situation, it has become increasingly challenging to stage a complex multi-faceted event on the streets of Surfers Paradise for tens of thousands of spectators this year," said Supercars CEO Sean Seamer.

"We understand that our fans were looking forward to the season finale on the Gold Coast. To cancel the event for a second year is an incredibly difficult decision, but a necessary one.

"We thank the Queensland Government via Tourism and Events Queensland and the City of Gold Coast and Major Events Gold Coast for their ongoing support.

"We fully intend to return to the Surfers Paradise street circuit in 2022 and we are confident that everything is headed in the right direction for us to do so in spectacular style."

Peter Adderton, whose Boost Mobile company was set to be the naming rights backer of the event, agreed it was the right call.

"Boost Mobile is committed in supporting motorsport and the fans in Australia," said Adderton.

"It is important for both Supercars and Boost Mobile to hold the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 when fans can come and enjoy what a great event it is. Unfortunately, that's not the case this year.

"In saying that, the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 will be back bigger and better in 2022 and for 2021 we will continue our ongoing support for a number of drivers and teams.

"We look forward to seeing them battle on track for the remainder of the 2021 season and take on the Mountain."

The six-day Super Bathurst is expected to become the Supercars season finale in early December.

More details regarding the revised 2021 schedule should be announced this week.