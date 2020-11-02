Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars wants Gold Coast finale in 2021

shares
comments
Supercars wants Gold Coast finale in 2021
By:

Supercars is planning to finish its season with the Gold Coast street race next year, now the Adelaide 500 has been killed off.

The Aussie series was planning on holding its final round in Adelaide next year, the traditional season-opener moving to the other end of the schedule to boost the chances of a capacity crowd.

However last week's shock axing of the Adelaide event has left that plan in tatters, Supercars forced to rethink the back end of its 2021 schedule.

Read Also:

The new preference is to move the Gold Coast event from its traditional October date to November for the finale, which could also be held under lights, as was the pre-pandemic plan for 2020.

The season is set to start in late February with a sprint round in Bathurst, while one version of the schedule has Sandown back in its traditional pre-Bathurst 1000 spot in September.

The future of The Bend on the Supercars schedule is uncertain following the Adelaide 500 news.

Supercars is expected to unveil its full 2021 schedule in the coming weeks.

Coulthard announces DJR split

Previous article

Coulthard announces DJR split
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

Hamilton: No guarantee I'll be racing in F1 next year
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton: No guarantee I'll be racing in F1 next year

Gallery: History of safety cars in Formula 1
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Top List

Gallery: History of safety cars in Formula 1

Whincup evicted from Queensland after Bathurst return
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Whincup evicted from Queensland after Bathurst return

Supercars wants Gold Coast finale in 2021
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars wants Gold Coast finale in 2021

Hamlin narrowly escapes elimination after 'tough' cutoff race
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Hamlin narrowly escapes elimination after 'tough' cutoff race

Ricciardo was "smiling" when Perez pitted at Imola
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo was "smiling" when Perez pitted at Imola

Ricciardo has artist working on tattoo designs for Abiteboul
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo has artist working on tattoo designs for Abiteboul

Abiteboul: Tattoo bet fuelled by "a few beers"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Abiteboul: Tattoo bet fuelled by "a few beers"

Latest news

Supercars wants Gold Coast finale in 2021
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars wants Gold Coast finale in 2021

Coulthard announces DJR split
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Coulthard announces DJR split

Adelaide 500 was a "major risk" for SA – tourism boss
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Adelaide 500 was a "major risk" for SA – tourism boss

Adelaide Supercars race axed
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Adelaide Supercars race axed

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton: No guarantee I'll be racing in F1 next year

2
Formula 1

Gallery: History of safety cars in Formula 1

3
Supercars

Whincup evicted from Queensland after Bathurst return

4
Supercars

Supercars wants Gold Coast finale in 2021

59m
5
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin narrowly escapes elimination after 'tough' cutoff race

Latest news

Supercars wants Gold Coast finale in 2021
Supercars

Supercars wants Gold Coast finale in 2021

Coulthard announces DJR split
Supercars

Coulthard announces DJR split

Adelaide 500 was a "major risk" for SA – tourism boss
Supercars

Adelaide 500 was a "major risk" for SA – tourism boss

Adelaide Supercars race axed
Supercars

Adelaide Supercars race axed

Hazelwood set to stay at BJR for 2021
Supercars

Hazelwood set to stay at BJR for 2021

Latest videos

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine 08:44
Supercars

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000 01:04
Supercars

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery 01:01
Supercars

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery

A Father's Day like no other 02:49
Supercars

A Father's Day like no other

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife 03:55
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.