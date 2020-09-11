Supercars
Supercars
Supercars
Sydney II
12 Jul
Event finished
Supercars
Hidden Valley
15 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
Supercars
Hidden Valley II
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
Next event in
6 days
See full schedule
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Next event in
14 days
See full schedule
Supercars
Bathurst
15 Oct
Next event in
33 days
See full schedule
Schedule Results Standings
Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars hints at TV deal timing

Supercars hints at TV deal timing
Formal confirmation of the new Fox Sports/Seven Supercars TV deal could come on Bathurst 1000 weekend, according to series boss Sean Seamer.

Supercars is understood to have locked away a fresh five-year broadcast deal that will see subscription channel Fox Sports continue its wall-to-wall coverage.

As part of the new deal the limited free-to-air rights will switch from Network 10 to Seven, the former already confirming its out of the running for the next year, and the latter holding a key link to the sport through current boss and ex-Supercars CEO James Warburton.

All that's left is the official confirmation of the deal, Seamer admitting next month's Bathurst 1000 could provide a platform for an announcement.

“I think that that’s a reasonable timeline to be working to,” he said.

“Everything in good time. Obviously there’s a lot going on at the moment,

“We’ve got this announcement, we want to make sure we've got full support from everybody. But we’ve also been doing a lot of work around planning for Bathurst and making sure that we can get our teams there.

“It’s just a function of the amount of work that we’ve got going on and making sure that the timing is right for all of our partners.”

Seven has upped its motorsport commitment this year, adding a live broadcast deal with Australian Racing Group for TCR Australia and S5000 to its sporting roster.

It has history with Supercars, too, having held the broadcast rights from 2007 until the end of 2014, when the Fox Sports/Ten alliance kicked off.

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

