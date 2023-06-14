Supercars improves suspension scrutiny

Motorsport.com understands new measuring technology will be in play from this event onwards in a bid to improve the accuracy of suspension checks.

A new castor tool has been in the works for some time now and will be in action for the first time at the fifth event of the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship.

The tooling has been machined by Cragsted and will operate on a digital protractor, with multiple teams suggesting to Motorsport.com that castor will be under the microscope this weekend.

Teams are limited to 17 degrees castor with the new Gen3 cars, with this new technology allowing that limit to be strictly policed.

Additional castor could feasibly offer a significant advantage with the new cars given driver feedback has indicate that front-end feel is one of the toughest challenges compared to the Gen2 hardware.

There have been no public allegations that any teams have been operating outside the allowed castor limit.

A clampdown on freedom with front suspension is one of the biggest changes going to the Gen3 platform.

While rear uprights were a control part on the Gen2 cars, teams were free to develop front uprights.

That led to costly development wars, something Supercars has actively tried to stop with the move to Gen3.

Front uprights are now a control part with stricter limits on mounting points and all aspects of front geometry.