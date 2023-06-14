Subscribe
Previous / Driver cooling changes for Darwin Supercars
Supercars / Hidden Valley News

Supercars improves suspension scrutiny

Supercars has bolstered its scrutineering capabilities for the Gen3 cars ahead of this weekend's Darwin Triple Crown.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
088-Feeney-EV-01-23-JM_12551

Motorsport.com understands new measuring technology will be in play from this event onwards in a bid to improve the accuracy of suspension checks.

A new castor tool has been in the works for some time now and will be in action for the first time at the fifth event of the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship.

The tooling has been machined by Cragsted and will operate on a digital protractor, with multiple teams suggesting to Motorsport.com that castor will be under the microscope this weekend.

Teams are limited to 17 degrees castor with the new Gen3 cars, with this new technology allowing that limit to be strictly policed.

Additional castor could feasibly offer a significant advantage with the new cars given driver feedback has indicate that front-end feel is one of the toughest challenges compared to the Gen2 hardware.

There have been no public allegations that any teams have been operating outside the allowed castor limit.

A clampdown on freedom with front suspension is one of the biggest changes going to the Gen3 platform.

While rear uprights were a control part on the Gen2 cars, teams were free to develop front uprights.

That led to costly development wars, something Supercars has actively tried to stop with the move to Gen3.

Front uprights are now a control part with stricter limits on mounting points and all aspects of front geometry.

 

shares
comments

Driver cooling changes for Darwin Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Driver cooling changes for Darwin Supercars

Driver cooling changes for Darwin Supercars

Supercars
Hidden Valley

Driver cooling changes for Darwin Supercars Driver cooling changes for Darwin Supercars

Coulthard Porsche deal confirmed

Coulthard Porsche deal confirmed

Porsche

Coulthard Porsche deal confirmed Coulthard Porsche deal confirmed

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Supercars improves suspension scrutiny

Supercars improves suspension scrutiny

SUPC Supercars
Hidden Valley

Supercars improves suspension scrutiny Supercars improves suspension scrutiny

Lawson: Cassidy advice “huge” part of early Super Formula success

Lawson: Cassidy advice “huge” part of early Super Formula success

SF Super Formula

Lawson: Cassidy advice “huge” part of early Super Formula success Lawson: Cassidy advice “huge” part of early Super Formula success

F1 23 game review: welcome to a new (F1) world

F1 23 game review: welcome to a new (F1) world

eSpt Esports

F1 23 game review: welcome to a new (F1) world F1 23 game review: welcome to a new (F1) world

Daly exit shows “brutal” side of IndyCar, admits Hunter-Reay

Daly exit shows “brutal” side of IndyCar, admits Hunter-Reay

Indy IndyCar
Road America

Daly exit shows “brutal” side of IndyCar, admits Hunter-Reay Daly exit shows “brutal” side of IndyCar, admits Hunter-Reay

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe