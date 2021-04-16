Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Two suppliers for prototype Gen3 chassis
Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars set to drop in-car roll bar adjustment

By:

Supercars is set to drop in-car rollbar adjustment as part of its 2022 Gen3 rules.

Supercars set to drop in-car roll bar adjustment

The move would come as part of wider push to simplify the cars and cut costs, with the entire front suspension package to fall under the list of control components under the Gen3 rules.

A Supercars spokesperson told Motorsport.com that no firm decision has been made on anti-roll bar levers, however a number of teams have indicated they expect the adjustors to be dropped.

The anti-roll bars will still be adjustable externally as part of the car set-up.

In the current-spec cars, drivers are able to change both the front and rear anti-roll bars on the fly through hydraulic levers.

That helps them trim the car to better adapt to changing fuel loads, tyre wear and/or track conditions throughout a race.

Shane van Gisbergen is famous for his busy lever work even over the course of a single lap, the Kiwi often seen making multiple bar and brake bias adjustments in on-board footage.

Cockpit controls are a controversial talking point right now as Supercars assesses the introduction of paddle shift in the new-spec cars.

That would replace the current sequential lever shift system that took over from H-patterns in 2008.

The potential paddle shift move has received a frosty reception from most drivers and a number of pundits including Mark Larkham.

More details of the Gen3 rules, which will be introduced next season, came to light this morning with the formal unveiling of the first bare chassis.

shares
comments
Two suppliers for prototype Gen3 chassis

Previous article

Two suppliers for prototype Gen3 chassis
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
Supercars

2021 Supercars Tasmania SuperSprint session times and preview

21h
2
Supercars

Two suppliers for prototype Gen3 chassis

3h
3
Supercars

Supercars set to drop in-car roll bar adjustment

1h
4
Supercars

Supercars Gen3 chassis breaks cover

5h
5
Supercars

Brad Jones opens up on survival in Supercars

Latest news
Supercars set to drop in-car roll bar adjustment
SUPC

Supercars set to drop in-car roll bar adjustment

1h
Two suppliers for prototype Gen3 chassis
SUPC

Two suppliers for prototype Gen3 chassis

3h
Supercars Gen3 chassis breaks cover
SUPC

Supercars Gen3 chassis breaks cover

5h
Tickford locks in three-round Supercars wildcard
SUPC

Tickford locks in three-round Supercars wildcard

7h
2021 Supercars Tasmania SuperSprint session times and preview
SUPC

2021 Supercars Tasmania SuperSprint session times and preview

21h
Latest videos
Supershots Sandown 01:23
Supercars
Mar 23, 2021

Supershots Sandown

Team 18 crew reflect on 2020 AGP cancellation and racing on the road 02:53
Supercars
Mar 15, 2021

Team 18 crew reflect on 2020 AGP cancellation and racing on the road

Supershots Bathurst 01:12
Supercars
Mar 5, 2021

Supershots Bathurst

Sam Brabham drives BT-19 at Mount Panorama 00:59
Supercars
Feb 26, 2021

Sam Brabham drives BT-19 at Mount Panorama

Who will take Scott McLaughlin’s Supercars mantle? 04:46
Supercars
Feb 24, 2021

Who will take Scott McLaughlin’s Supercars mantle?

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Two suppliers for prototype Gen3 chassis
Supercars / Breaking news

Two suppliers for prototype Gen3 chassis

Tickford locks in three-round Supercars wildcard
Supercars / Breaking news

Tickford locks in three-round Supercars wildcard

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime
Supercars / Analysis

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Scott McLaughlin was quick to describe his third Supercars title as his best yet. But even though it didn't match the dramatic backstory of his 2018 triumph, there's a good reason for him wanting to control the narrative this time around.

Supercars
Oct 2, 2020
Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars Prime

Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars

The Bathurst Grand Final may provide Supercars its greatest spectacle yet – but there's a risk it will force the series to face a hard truth.

Supercars
Sep 4, 2020
Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver Prime

Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver

Scott McLaughlin, two-time and current Supercars champion, should have been making his NTT IndyCar Series debut for Team Penske at the GP of Indianapolis, but the Covid-19 pandemic forced a rescheduling that has put the brakes on his career switch. But David Malsher-Lopez explains why the New Zealander deserves this opportunity as soon as possible.

IndyCar
Jul 4, 2020
Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney Prime

Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney

When the Supercars season resumes James Courtney will be a Tickford Racing driver – but it's not the first time the star driver has flirted with the famous Ford squad.

Supercars
May 19, 2020

Trending Today

2021 Supercars Tasmania SuperSprint session times and preview
Supercars Supercars / Preview

2021 Supercars Tasmania SuperSprint session times and preview

Two suppliers for prototype Gen3 chassis
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Two suppliers for prototype Gen3 chassis

Supercars set to drop in-car roll bar adjustment
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars set to drop in-car roll bar adjustment

Supercars Gen3 chassis breaks cover
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars Gen3 chassis breaks cover

Brad Jones opens up on survival in Supercars
Supercars Supercars / Interview

Brad Jones opens up on survival in Supercars

Honda "not in the best situation" with MotoGP bike – Marquez
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Honda "not in the best situation" with MotoGP bike – Marquez

Ricciardo apologises for F1 'idiots' comment, stands by opinion
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo apologises for F1 'idiots' comment, stands by opinion

Latest news

Supercars set to drop in-car roll bar adjustment
SUPC Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars set to drop in-car roll bar adjustment

Two suppliers for prototype Gen3 chassis
SUPC Supercars / Breaking news

Two suppliers for prototype Gen3 chassis

Supercars Gen3 chassis breaks cover
SUPC Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars Gen3 chassis breaks cover

Tickford locks in three-round Supercars wildcard
SUPC Supercars / Breaking news

Tickford locks in three-round Supercars wildcard

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.