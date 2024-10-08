Supercars introduces new stage-split season, seeded championship format for 2025

For the first time in the series' 25-year history, Supercars will switch to a three-stage split season, with the opening eight rounds counting for a Sprint Cup and the two endurance races determining an Enduro Cup champion.

Should those be two different drivers, both will be seeded into the final three events along with however many other drivers are needed to make 10, and drivers will be eliminated until only four are left to vie for the title at the final event, the Adelaide 500.

There will also be point resets, with all 10 drivers going to the first Finals race on the Gold Coast level on 3000 points, and then 4000 for the next race, at Sandown. Any driver who wins on the Gold Coast and Sandown will be automatically seeded into the final four to remain in title contention for Adelaide, along with the next two highest point-scorers.

Supercars CEO Shane Howard explained, “The emphasis was on improving the racing product and giving drivers the opportunity to always attack without an external factor preventing them from being aggressive.

"Our fans wanted more excitement, more unpredictability, and a true test to find the best champion. The Finals series will do just that.

“With points resetting and drivers being eliminated, we’ve created an environment where the pressure will be at its highest, and only the best will prevail.

“This format is set to change how we crown a champion, and we’re confident it will keep fans on the edge of their seats until the very last lap."

Supercars has also announced format changes for the 13-event series, which is up from one in 2024. Every round other than at Albert Park will feature a Top 10 Shootout for pole position, and different tyre compounds will be used for each Saturday Sprint race and its respective qualifying session at most Sprint rounds.

Teams and drivers will also have to cope with new soft and supersoft tyre compounds introduced by Dunlop, with the previous hard and soft tyres to be discontinued.

The additional round and format changes mean the series will feature 10 more races, and an additional 1200km of racing compared to 2024, with a total of 6695km of competition.

As previously reported, the traditional pre-Bathurst 500km endurance race will move to The Bend Motorsport Park in South Australia while former 500 venue Sandown will host the penultimate round, and will replicate the Adelaide 500 format of two 250km races, one on Saturday and one on Sunday.

Testing will continue to be restricted, with teams allowed only two days - one pre-season on Wednesday, February 19 at Sydney Motorsport Park, where the opening round will be held - and one on Monday, 11 August at Queensland Raceway.

Teams are currently gathered in the Bathurst paddock ahead of this weekend's Bathurst 1000, with the field set to take to the Mount Panorama circuit for the opening Practice session on Thursday at 10:05am, AEDST [00:05 BST].