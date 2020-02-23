Sign in
Supercars / Adelaide / Breaking news

Supercars drivers joke about cheeky "Uber" stunt

shares
comments
Supercars drivers joke about cheeky "Uber" stunt
By:
Feb 23, 2020, 11:03 AM

Cam Waters and Shane van Gisbergen have enjoyed a light-hearted exchange over the cool-down lap after today's Adelaide Supercars race.

Waters, who drives a Ford Mustang backed by Monster Energy, stopped on the cool-down lap to offer a lift to his Kiwi rival, whose raced had ended with a suspension failure.

While clearly a moment of sportsmanship, it also created an interesting commercial dynamic given that van Gisbergen is a factory Holden driver... backed by Red Bull.

Once back at the garage, van Gisbergen was quick to make a cheeky reference to the sponsor faux pas.

"Probably not that smart, I got in the wrong car," he said. "Shit energy drink in a Ford..."

Waters didn't miss either, joking that he played the role of taxi driver to help the driver of an inferior brand.

“As I went past him I saw him standing on the side of the road like a hitchhiker, so I thought I would put my Uber hat on and try to pick up and extra couple of hundred to charge him for the ride home," he said.

“The Holden broke down and the Ford picked him up and saved the day, and the better energy drink had to pick up the other shitter one."

 
Triple Eight details van Gisbergen failure

Triple Eight details van Gisbergen failure
About this article

Series Supercars
Event Adelaide
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Adelaide

Adelaide

19 Feb - 23 Feb
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1
Thu 20 Feb
Thu 20 Feb
00:25
15:55
Practice 2
Thu 20 Feb
Fri 21 Feb
22:35
14:05
Practice 3
Fri 21 Feb
Fri 21 Feb
02:30
18:00
Qualifying 1
Fri 21 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
20:25
11:55
Shootout
Fri 21 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
21:00
12:30
Race 1
Sat 22 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
00:50
16:20
Qualifying 2
Sat 22 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
20:20
11:50
Shootout 2
Sat 22 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
20:55
12:25
Race 2
Sat 22 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
23:50
15:20
Latest results Standings

