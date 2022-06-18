Supercars keeps Sandown and NZ on calendar

There have been question marks hanging over both events for several weeks as Supercars debated both shortening the season and the financial impact of the trip to New Zealand.

Sky rocketing freight costs left the series on the verge of cancelling the trek across the Tasman, which would have been a major blow for Kiwi fans given Supercars hasn't raced in NZ since 2019.

However the Auckland SuperSprint has now been spared thanks to what is understood to be an increased investment from Tātaki Auckland Unlimited to help offset the additional costs.

As for the Sandown SuperSprint, that was under threat due to a potential cost-cutting plan to shorten the season from 13 rounds to 12.

Twelve is the minimum number of events required by the broadcast agreement.

But that too has been spared with Supercars confirming that both events will run on August 19-21 (Sandown) and September 9-11 (NZ) as planned.

“We understand there has obviously been a lot of rumours about these events, which is why we are happy to put them to rest today and move forward with planning,” said Supercars CEO Shane Howard.

“I would like to thank Tātaki Auckland Unlimited for their ongoing and unwavering support for the ITM Auckland SuperSprint.

“Getting to New Zealand in 2022 was one of our key objectives and even with international freight challenges, we have a plan in place that will ensure our passionate Kiwi fans get to see the best touring car category in the world back at Pukekohe.

“We’d also like to thank the Melbourne Racing Club who host the Sandown event. We can’t wait to write another chapter into Sandown’s proud history of racing.”

Both Sandown and NZ were originally meant to have just two days of Supercars running with supports only on the Friday.

However it's understood that Supercars is considering running on all three days, although that's yet to be confirmed.

Retaining both events gives Supercars some breathing space with the broadcast agreement should the revived Adelaide 500 not go ahead this year.

A change in state government in South Australia saw the scrapped event brought back to life with the intention of it closing out the 2022 season in early December.

However the event is yet to be officially added to the calendar and it's thought that an official agreement between Supercars and the SA Motorsport Board is yet to be reached.

By running both Sandown and NZ, Supercars can guarantee it will run 12 rounds even if there is a hiccup with Adelaide.

Tickets for Sandown and Auckland go on sale this Tuesday.