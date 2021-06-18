Tickets Subscribe
Supercars / Hidden Valley News

Supercars formally launches Indigenous Round

By:

Supercars has formally launched its Indigenous Round concept ahead of its full introduction in 2022.

Supercars formally launches Indigenous Round

The category confirmed earlier this year that it was looking to turn the Darwin Triple Crown into its designated Indigenous Round, a concept used across Australia's two top sporting codes, the Australian Football League and the National Rugby League.

The initial plan was for this year's Darwin to formally be an Indigenous Round, however Supercars has now confirmed the concept will be brought to life in a complete sense next season.

Teams will be encouraged to work with Aboriginal artists from their regions to create one-off liveries as the category looks to celebrate Indigenous culture.

“The Territory’s Aboriginal culture is one of the most vibrant things about this incredible place,” said Tim Watsford, CEO of event organiser Northern Territory Major Events Company.

“By developing the official Indigenous Round we want to highlight this important part of our cultural heritage, and celebrate everything it brings to the Territory.”

Supercars COO Shane Howard added: “We are thrilled to be working with the Northern Territory Government, Northern Territory Major Events Company and Larrakia Nation to acknowledge Darwin as the Indigenous Round of the Repco Supercars Championship.

“Through initiatives such as the Indigenous Round and programmes such as Racing Together, we want to introduce Indigenous people to the event, our sport and the teams, and to work with the local community.

"This is a fantastic initiative and we look forward to returning for next year’s Indigenous Round at Hidden Valley.”

As part of the launch Territory Larrakia artist Trent Lee was commissioned to produce artwork of the Hidden Valley circuit, which will become the centrepiece of the Indigenous Round.

“I’m so proud to be involved in this year’s Merlin Darwin Triple Crown,” said Lee.

“Seeing local Aboriginal culture showcased through a massive event like this is fantastic.

"My artwork represents how sport brings people from all walks of life together. The snake is a track with the head placed at the hairpin bend, the most dangerous part. The clapsticks represent the different teams and the eggs symbolise all the people coming together to enjoy and celebrate the event.”

Dick Johnson Racing and Triple Eight are both running one-off Indigenous liveries this weekend, while Cam Waters has an Indigenous helmet design.

