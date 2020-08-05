Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
25 Jun
Event finished
R
Supercars
Sydney II
12 Jul
Event finished
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
08 Aug
Practice 1 in
2 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley II
15 Aug
Next event in
9 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
18 Sep
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
08 Oct
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
30 Oct
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
20 Nov
Next event in
106 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney III
11 Dec
Next event in
127 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars could race midweek, under lights in Darwin

shares
comments
Supercars could race midweek, under lights in Darwin
By:
Aug 5, 2020, 7:03 AM

The second leg of the Darwin Supercars double-header could be held midweek and even under lights thanks to today's shock postponement of the opener at Hidden Valley.

As exclusively revealed by Motorsport.com, Supercars has been forced into a last-minute change of plans for the Darwin swing, which has shifted this weekend's Triple Crown back to August 15-16.

The SuperSprint, which was meant to run on that weekend, will also be shifted back – however it's not yet clear exactly when it will take place.

Should it be moved back a full week there would be just five days for teams to get from Darwin to Townsville – 2500 kilometres apart by road – for the first leg of what is expected to be another double-header in Far North Queensland.

As a result a midweek meeting at some point between August 17-21 is being considered.

What happens beyond [the Triple Crown], we'll work through with the Northern Territory and events teams in the next 48 hours," said Supercars CEO Sean Seamer.

"Probably early next week we'll release the details around what we're going to do from a second event point of view in Darwin, in terms of time of week, time of day, etcetera.

"We're working through those options now with the Northern Territory government. There is an election up there, there's other sport on, and we need to factor in the broadcast windows as well.

"There's a few people that we need to get aligned before we can announce that."

When pressed by Motorsport.com on his "time of day" remark, Seamer confirmed night racing – which would require temporary lighting to be installed at Hidden Valley – is an option.

"Yeah, absolutely," he said.

"What we've shown is a preparedness to try different things since we started racing again. We've got different formats, different tyre compounds, we've raced at night, we've raced during the day...

"One of the things that's come out of this is a degree of flexibility from the team and the Commission, and a willingness to innovate. Expect us to look at that over the next couple of rounds as well."

Darwin Supercars opener postponed by a week

Previous article

Darwin Supercars opener postponed by a week
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

Supercars could race midweek, under lights in Darwin
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news
48m

Supercars could race midweek, under lights in Darwin

Pirelli says long stints caused British GP tyre failures
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Pirelli says long stints caused British GP tyre failures

Supercars quarantine rules set for Darwin
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars quarantine rules set for Darwin

Espargaro admits fifth place in the standings a surprise
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Espargaro admits fifth place in the standings a surprise

Failed Aussie Driver Search cars appear in online auction
General General / Breaking news

Failed Aussie Driver Search cars appear in online auction

Motorsport.com's Top 20 junior single-seater drivers of 2018
FIA F2 FIA F2 / Special feature

Motorsport.com's Top 20 junior single-seater drivers of 2018

Vettel: Something "doesn't stack up" over Silverstone struggles
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel: Something "doesn't stack up" over Silverstone struggles

Police investigating environmental protest during British GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Police investigating environmental protest during British GP

Latest news

Supercars could race midweek, under lights in Darwin
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news
48m

Supercars could race midweek, under lights in Darwin

Darwin Supercars opener postponed by a week
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news
1h

Darwin Supercars opener postponed by a week

Schenken to miss Darwin Supercars rounds
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Schenken to miss Darwin Supercars rounds

Queensland to close New South Wales border
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Queensland to close New South Wales border

Trending

1
Supercars

Supercars could race midweek, under lights in Darwin

48m
2
Formula 1

Pirelli says long stints caused British GP tyre failures

3
Supercars

Supercars quarantine rules set for Darwin

4
MotoGP

Espargaro admits fifth place in the standings a surprise

5
General

Failed Aussie Driver Search cars appear in online auction

Latest videos

Kelly Racing's QLD workshop at Offshore Race Boat Team 10:02
Supercars

Kelly Racing's QLD workshop at Offshore Race Boat Team

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop 03:19
Supercars

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing 04:24
Supercars

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin 02:24
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin

Home Base Enhanced: Tickford Racing's upgraded workshop 03:43
Supercars

Home Base Enhanced: Tickford Racing's upgraded workshop

Latest news

Supercars could race midweek, under lights in Darwin
Supercars

Supercars could race midweek, under lights in Darwin

Darwin Supercars opener postponed by a week
Supercars

Darwin Supercars opener postponed by a week

Schenken to miss Darwin Supercars rounds
Supercars

Schenken to miss Darwin Supercars rounds

Queensland to close New South Wales border
Supercars

Queensland to close New South Wales border

Supercars quarantine rules set for Darwin
Supercars

Supercars quarantine rules set for Darwin

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.