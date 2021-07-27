Tickets Subscribe
Supercars News

Supercars confirms new manufacturer talks

By:

Supercars has confirmed that it is in talks with a new manufacturer to join Ford and Chevrolet – although not for the 2022 season.

Supercars confirms new manufacturer talks

Category CEO Sean Seamer first hinted that talks were underway by citing a non-disclosure agreement when quizzed on manufacturer interest earlier this month.

The likes of Toyota and VW were then floated as potential targets for Supercars, although the idea of serious talks with a new manufacturer was met with scepticism from a number of key sources.

Seamer has now offered a little more insight into a potential third make joining the series, confirming that there is indeed ongoing talks with at least one carmaker.

However he added that those talks aren't about a new make debuting in 2022 – something that would be complicated by the mid-season introduction of the new Gen3 rules.

"Those conversations are early, they are ongoing, I'm bound by an NDA and they are not for next year," said Seamer.

When asked if there were multiple new manufacturers potentially in play, Seamer added: "We will continue to engage all manufacturers in Australia on a regular basis. But the question that I've been continually asked is about one conversation in particular."

Ford is currently the only manufacturer with a full factory spend in Supercars, the Blue Oval having renewed its backing of the category when the Mustang was introduced for the 2019 season.

That meant there was briefly two fully-fledged manufacturers, before the demise of the Holden brand last year.

How General Motors will structure any level of factory support for the Gen3 Camaro programme is yet to be seen, although homologation team Triple Eight has been running Chevrolet Silverado logos on the inside of the rear wing endplates on its Commodores this season.

The last time the category underwent a major rule change back in 2013 it led to a number of new makes joining the series, Nissan and Volvo committing factory support while Erebus ran a customer Mercedes programme.

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
F1 should let Hamilton/Verstappen duel rip, says Webber
Video Inside
Formula 1

F1 should let Hamilton/Verstappen duel rip, says Webber

Wood to make W Series comeback in Hungary Budapest
Video Inside
W Series

Wood to make W Series comeback in Hungary

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime
Supercars

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Scott McLaughlin was quick to describe his third Supercars title as his best yet. But even though it didn't match the dramatic backstory of his 2018 triumph, there's a good reason for him wanting to control the narrative this time around.

Supercars
Oct 2, 2020
Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars Prime

Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars

The Bathurst Grand Final may provide Supercars its greatest spectacle yet – but there's a risk it will force the series to face a hard truth.

Supercars
Sep 4, 2020

