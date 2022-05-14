Supercars appoints new TV boss

Tunnicliffe will replace outgoing TV boss Nathan Prendergast, who will depart mid-season to work for Global SX on the new FIM Supercross World Championship Series.

He's an internal appointment, having worked under Prendergast since 2016, most recently in the Head of Production role.

“I am honoured to be given the opportunity to lead such an amazing team,” said Tunnicliffe.

“Nathan and I have worked together since 2016 and he leaves big shoes to fill. I know that my passion for the sport and the people who deliver it will help me maintain the world-class standard that the Supercars Media product delivers.

“I look forward to the challenges and continued growth of the Supercars coverage in the years ahead.”

Supercars CEO Shane Howard added: “For the past seven years David and Nathan have been instrumental at Supercars Media, widely regarded as one of the best television production teams in the world.

“Supercars is very proud David will lead the team going forward to further grow the world-class television, digital and broadcast content our media house produces.”

Supercars has also promoted Carl Ianelli to the position of Head of Business & Operations – Broadcast.

“We are extremely proud of the TV team and to have David and Carl promoted to handle the key TV duties is a brilliant outcome," said Prendergast.

“David will carry the passion and culture of the TV team and along with Carl’s incredible attention to detail they will ensure the TV product continues to perform at its world-class level.”

Both Tunnicliffe and Ianelli will start their new roles following next month's Darwin Triple Crown.