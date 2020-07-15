Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
R
Supercars
Winton
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Practice 1 in
2 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
84 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
106 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
20 Nov
-
22 Nov
Next event in
127 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney II
11 Dec
-
13 Dec
Event finished
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars not postponing Darwin just yet

shares
comments
Supercars not postponing Darwin just yet
By:
Jul 15, 2020, 3:31 AM

Supercars is in talks with the Northern Territory government about its upcoming Darwin round following today's announcement of border restrictions with the Greater Sydney area.

The Territory's chief minister Michael Gunner today confirmed that Sydney will join Victoria on the restricted list even once borders open on Friday, which means anybody arriving who has been in those areas in the last 14 days will be required to do 14 days of quarantine upon arriving.

Darwin is currently scheduled as the next stop for Supercars, with a round already set for the August 8-9 and another the following weekend rumoured to be on the cards as a double header.

However that was planned on the assumption that the borders would be open and both the Queensland teams and the Victorian teams – which are all now based in New South Wales – would be able to enter without restrictions.

Thanks to this weekend's Sydney Motorsport Park round it won't be until at least Monday August 3 that personnel will be able to have spent 14 days outside of the hot spot area.

It will also force the Victorian teams currently based in the SMP hub to relocate outside of Sydney immediately once this weekend is finished.

That is, of course, unless teams are given an exemption from Northern Territory officials.

Supercars issued a statement in response to the NT announcement confirming that, as it stands, there are no changes in place.

"Supercars is aware of the latest developments and have been in conversations with Northern Territory authorities and NT Health regarding all possible options for the category," it read.

“Supercars will provide an update on any possible changes to the Darwin event in due course.

“The focus for now is on delivering a world-class event under lights and in front of fans in Sydney this weekend.”

A ticket allocation of 4500 was already confirmed for the Darwin round, as well as the debut of an innovative new parc ferme system.

Should Darwin not go ahead, it could open the door for a Queensland Raceway round – the subject of much speculation recently – to fill the gap before Townsville at the end of August.

Alternatively the championship could be forced back into a hiatus while the Melbourne and Sydney coronavirus outbreaks are brought under control, which would spell an early return for the Victorian border raiders that were expecting to be on the road for as long as eight weeks.

Next article
Sydney Supercars tickets limited to approximately 1000

Previous article

Sydney Supercars tickets limited to approximately 1000

Next article

No border exemption for Supercars race director Schenken

No border exemption for Supercars race director Schenken

Trending Today

Vettel considering Aston Martin F1 offer for 2021
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Vettel considering Aston Martin F1 offer for 2021

Crutchlow not interested in Honda's WSBK offer
MotoGP / MotoGP

Crutchlow not interested in Honda's WSBK offer

Supercars not postponing Darwin just yet
Supercars / Supercars
47m

Supercars not postponing Darwin just yet

No border exemption for Supercars race director Schenken
Supercars / Supercars
15m

No border exemption for Supercars race director Schenken

Honda insists LCR move is in Marquez’s best interests
MotoGP / MotoGP

Honda insists LCR move is in Marquez’s best interests

What categories are racing at the 2020 Bathurst International?
General / General

What categories are racing at the 2020 Bathurst International?

Wolff buys shares in Aston Martin
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Wolff buys shares in Aston Martin

Bottas: Verstappen pass easier than I expected
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Bottas: Verstappen pass easier than I expected

Latest news

No border exemption for Supercars race director Schenken
Supercars / Supercars
15m

No border exemption for Supercars race director Schenken

Supercars not postponing Darwin just yet
Supercars / Supercars
47m

Supercars not postponing Darwin just yet

Sydney Supercars tickets limited to approximately 1000
Supercars / Supercars
1h

Sydney Supercars tickets limited to approximately 1000

Coulthard not expecting repeat of Sydney struggles
Supercars / Supercars

Coulthard not expecting repeat of Sydney struggles

Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
Formula 1

Vettel considering Aston Martin F1 offer for 2021

2
MotoGP

Crutchlow not interested in Honda's WSBK offer

3
Supercars

Supercars not postponing Darwin just yet

47m
4
Supercars

No border exemption for Supercars race director Schenken

15m
5
MotoGP

Honda insists LCR move is in Marquez’s best interests

Latest videos

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop 03:19
Supercars

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing 04:24
Supercars

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin 02:24
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin

Home Base Enhanced: Tickford Racing's upgraded workshop 03:43
Supercars

Home Base Enhanced: Tickford Racing's upgraded workshop

Kelly Racing: Simulators Part 2 07:26
Supercars

Kelly Racing: Simulators Part 2

Latest news

No border exemption for Supercars race director Schenken
Supercars

No border exemption for Supercars race director Schenken

Supercars not postponing Darwin just yet
Supercars

Supercars not postponing Darwin just yet

Sydney Supercars tickets limited to approximately 1000
Supercars

Sydney Supercars tickets limited to approximately 1000

Coulthard not expecting repeat of Sydney struggles
Supercars

Coulthard not expecting repeat of Sydney struggles

PR deal hints at Adelaide 500 extension
Supercars

PR deal hints at Adelaide 500 extension

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.