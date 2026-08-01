Supercars Perth: Matt Payne builds championship lead with near-perfect day
Matt Payne took a win and a second place in the two Saturday races at Wanneroo Raceway in Perth to extend his Supercars championship lead
Matt Payne, Grove Racing
Photo by: Mark Horsburgh, Edge Photographics
Matt Payne has extended his lead in the Supercars championship with a win and a second place in the two races at Wanneroo Raceway in Perth.
The Grove Racing Ford driver started from pole position in both 50-lap races and except for a slow start to the opening race, the New Zealander made no mistakes worth mentioning, to take the win.
Even a safety car in race one, which erased a lead of nearly five seconds, did not worry Payne, who quickly re-established his advantage.
In the second race he solved his temporary starting woes but following his pitstop was baulked by a car that was about to enter the pitlane.
In a flash Broc Feeney, who had been closing in on the leader after his own stop, bolted into the lead in the Triple Eight Ford, and hung on to end a seven-race winless streak by 1.58s.
“It’s probably more of a relief, to be honest,” said Feeney, who finished seventh in the opening race, after a difficult qualifying.
“We still have a fair bit of work to do. In the first stint Matt disappeared into the distance but he came back to me in the second stint. I lit into wheelspin [at the start] and I had a bit of an issue in the first stint. My guys are second to none in the pitlane and they put me back into it.”
Broc Feeney, Triple Eight Race Engineering
Photo by: Mark Horsburgh, Edge Photographics
Payne had no qualms about Feeney’s opportunistic overtake.
“I would have done the same thing,” he said. “We just got caught out with lapped traffic at absolutely the wrong time. I don’t think there is anything I would have done.
“I was just understeering too much. I was getting frustrated, to lose it like that was unfortunate.”
Third place in the second race went to Payne’s Grove team-mate, Kai Allen. He was involved in a major battle in the opening race when, under pressure from the Team 18 Chevrolet of Anton De Pasquale, Allen was attacking Kostecki at Turn 1 and the result was Kostecki beached, which triggered the safety car with 11 laps remaining. That left the 2023 champion last and Allen sixth, with the stewards opting for no further action after investigation in the clash post-race.
“I had a bad start and Broc had a shocker too,” Allen said after Race 2.
“For a while there… I was really happy after that. The car was a good one. We are missing a bit, Broc did a good job and that team did a really good job with their stops.”
In the second race Kostecki had to come through the field and over the closing laps fought an epic battle with his former team-mate, Will Brown. The Triple Eight Ford driver started from 11th to Kostecki’s seventh but made strong early ground, and completed a solid day for Triple Eight.
Brodie Kostecki, Dick Johnson Racing
Photo by: Mark Horsburgh, Edge Photographics
It was a good Saturday for the Walkinshaw TWG Toyotas. Ryan Wood was second in the first race, even if Payne had the speed to have him covered, but he did not have the same speed in the second race, finishing eighth.
Team-mate Chaz Mostert had two solid races, and looked to be in contention for a podium finish in the opening race, in spite of starting outside the top 10. His Toyota showed good race pace and the team’s decision to change only two tyres in the single pitstop got him up to third, until he lost ground to ‘four-tyre’ cars in the closing laps. In the second race he made an early stop and thereafter, drove a lonely race to fourth.
The other notable performances came from De Pasquale, who was the best Chevrolet driver in both races, taking third in race one and 11th in the second race. De Pasquale had great pace in the second half of the opening race on Dunlop’s soft tyre but on the super soft in the afternoon could not repeat the performance.
The Supercars teams and drivers have one more race in Perth on Sunday afternoon.
Supercars Perth - Race results
RACE1
|Cla
|Driver
|Car
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|Retirement
|Points
|1
|
M. Payne Grove Racing
|Ford Mustang S650
|50
|
50'52.2735
|80
|2
|
R. Wood Walkinshaw TWG Racing
|Toyota GR Supra
|50
|
+3.1782
50'55.4517
|3.1782
|74
|3
|A. De Pasquale Team 18
|Chevrolet Camaro Mk.6
|50
|
+3.8666
50'56.1401
|0.6884
|68
|4
|C. Waters Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang S650
|50
|
+5.5920
50'57.8655
|1.7254
|62
|5
|C. Mostert Walkinshaw TWG Racing
|Toyota GR Supra
|50
|
+6.6264
50'58.8999
|1.0344
|57
|6
|
K. Allen Grove Racing
|Ford Mustang S650
|50
|
+7.1057
50'59.3792
|0.4793
|53
|7
|
B. Feeney Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Ford Mustang S650
|50
|
+7.4877
50'59.7612
|0.3820
|54
|8
|A. Heimgartner Brad Jones Racing
|Toyota GR Supra
|50
|
+8.0338
51'00.3073
|0.5461
|45
|9
|T. Randle Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang S650
|50
|
+10.6520
51'02.9255
|2.6182
|41
|10
|
R. Gray Dick Johnson Racing
|Ford Mustang S650
|50
|
+11.0871
51'03.3606
|0.4351
|38
|11
|J. Le Brocq Matt Stone Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro Mk.6
|50
|
+12.9245
51'05.1980
|1.8374
|35
|12
|W. Brown Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Ford Mustang S650
|50
|
+13.1210
51'05.3945
|0.1965
|32
|13
|
C. Murray Erebus Motorsport Penrite
|Chevrolet Camaro Mk.6
|50
|
+13.2660
51'05.5395
|0.1450
|29
|14
|
C. Hill Brad Jones Racing
|Toyota GR Supra
|50
|
+13.7864
51'06.0599
|0.5204
|27
|15
|J. Golding Blanchard Racing Team
|Ford Mustang S650
|50
|
+14.0836
51'06.3571
|0.2972
|25
|16
|
A. Cameron Blanchard Racing Team
|Ford Mustang S650
|50
|
+14.4066
51'06.6801
|0.3230
|23
|17
|
J. Walls Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Ford Mustang S650
|50
|
+14.9774
51'07.2509
|0.5708
|21
|18
|
J. Stewart Erebus Motorsport Penrite
|Chevrolet Camaro Mk.6
|50
|
+15.2296
51'07.5031
|0.2522
|19
|19
|D. Reynolds Team 18
|Chevrolet Camaro Mk.6
|50
|
+16.3600
51'08.6335
|1.1304
|18
|20
|
J. Ojeda PremiAir Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro Mk.6
|50
|
+16.4487
51'08.7222
|0.0887
|16
|21
|
D. Fraser PremiAir Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro Mk.6
|50
|
+16.8461
51'09.1196
|0.3974
|15
|22
|
Z. Bates Matt Stone Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro Mk.6
|50
|
+17.0092
51'09.2827
|0.1631
|14
|23
|M. Jones Brad Jones Racing
|Toyota GR Supra
|49
|
+1 Lap
51'11.1001
|1 Lap
|13
|24
|
B. Kostecki Dick Johnson Racing
|Ford Mustang S650
|47
|
+3 Laps
51'14.8682
|2 Laps
|12
|View full results
RACE2
|Cla
|Driver
|Car
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|Retirement
|Points
|1
|
B. Feeney Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Ford Mustang S650
|50
|
46'58.8626
|2
|
M. Payne Grove Racing
|Ford Mustang S650
|50
|
+1.5833
47'00.4459
|1.5833
|3
|
K. Allen Grove Racing
|Ford Mustang S650
|50
|
+5.7178
47'04.5804
|4.1345
|4
|C. Mostert Walkinshaw TWG Racing
|Toyota GR Supra
|50
|
+12.8120
47'11.6746
|7.0942
|5
|W. Brown Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Ford Mustang S650
|50
|
+13.4713
47'12.3339
|0.6593
|6
|
B. Kostecki Dick Johnson Racing
|Ford Mustang S650
|50
|
+13.8262
47'12.6888
|0.3549
|7
|A. Heimgartner Brad Jones Racing
|Toyota GR Supra
|50
|
+18.2241
47'17.0867
|4.3979
|8
|
R. Wood Walkinshaw TWG Racing
|Toyota GR Supra
|50
|
+21.3460
47'20.2086
|3.1219
|9
|C. Waters Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang S650
|50
|
+21.6617
47'20.5243
|0.3157
|10
|T. Randle Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang S650
|50
|
+24.7474
47'23.6100
|3.0857
|11
|A. De Pasquale Team 18
|Chevrolet Camaro Mk.6
|50
|
+25.6790
47'24.5416
|0.9316
|12
|
D. Fraser PremiAir Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro Mk.6
|50
|
+27.4458
47'26.3084
|1.7668
|13
|J. Le Brocq Matt Stone Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro Mk.6
|50
|
+27.7436
47'26.6062
|0.2978
|14
|J. Golding Blanchard Racing Team
|Ford Mustang S650
|50
|
+29.5254
47'28.3880
|1.7818
|15
|D. Reynolds Team 18
|Chevrolet Camaro Mk.6
|50
|
+29.8942
47'28.7568
|0.3688
|16
|
J. Stewart Erebus Motorsport Penrite
|Chevrolet Camaro Mk.6
|50
|
+32.3048
47'31.1674
|2.4106
|17
|
R. Gray Dick Johnson Racing
|Ford Mustang S650
|50
|
+32.4564
47'31.3190
|0.1516
|18
|
J. Ojeda PremiAir Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro Mk.6
|50
|
+32.9715
47'31.8341
|0.5151
|19
|
C. Murray Erebus Motorsport Penrite
|Chevrolet Camaro Mk.6
|50
|
+39.1744
47'38.0370
|6.2029
|20
|
C. Hill Brad Jones Racing
|Toyota GR Supra
|50
|
+43.4149
47'42.2775
|4.2405
|21
|
A. Cameron Blanchard Racing Team
|Ford Mustang S650
|50
|
+44.5513
47'43.4139
|1.1364
|22
|
Z. Bates Matt Stone Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro Mk.6
|50
|
+46.0528
47'44.9154
|1.5015
|23
|M. Jones Brad Jones Racing
|Toyota GR Supra
|50
|
+47.4797
47'46.3423
|1.4269
|24
|
J. Walls Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Ford Mustang S650
|50
|
+49.0963
47'47.9589
|1.6166
|View full results
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