All me

The Bend listed as COVID exposure site
Supercars / Sydney News

Supercars postpones Sydney SuperNight

By:

Supercars has postponed next month's Sydney SuperNight amid an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak in the New South Wales capital.

Supercars postpones Sydney SuperNight

Sydney Motorsport Park was set to host the series on August 20-22, however that has long been considered unlikely due to an outbreak of the Delta strain in Sydney.

The city is currently in lockdown and will be until at least the end of this month, with health experts tipping it may take longer than that for the outbreak to be brought under control.

Supercars has now formally postponed the event until later in the season.

"Supercars advises that the Beaurepaires Sydney SuperNight, scheduled for 20-22 August will be moved to later in the year," read a statement from Supercars.

"Due to current and evolving COVID-19 restrictions, Supercars has determined a later date will provide a safe and preferable event experience for Supercars teams, spectators and officials.

"All other events scheduled on the 2021 Repco Supercars Championship calendar will proceed as scheduled.

"Tickets purchased for the event will remain valid for the new running dates, which will be announced soon."

The gap in the calendar left by the Sydney SuperNight potentially creates a space for the postponed Winton event, although that too has a COVID-related complication as Melbourne faces a potential outbreak that's spilt over from Sydney.

The Bend Motorsport Park has also been flagged as a flex option, however even that venue isn't unaffected by the pandemic, having today appeared on an exposure sites list.

As per the above statement, Supercars is pressing on with the rest of its calendar, which includes the Perth SuperNight, Bathurst 1000, Auckland SuperSprint and the Gold Coast 500.

That's despite concerns that the tough border stances in Western Australia and New Zealand could make the Perth and Auckland rounds difficult to execute.

The Bend listed as COVID exposure site

Previous article

The Bend listed as COVID exposure site
