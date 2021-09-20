Supercars assessing pre-Bathurst test in Sydney

Motorsport.com understands there is a yet-to-be-confirmed plan to allow teams to test with their co-drivers at Sydney Motorsport Park in the lead-up to the Great Race.

That test could come between what has long expected to be a pair of back-to-back sprint rounds at SMP as part of a third revision to the back end of the Supercars schedule.

Co-drivers ordinarily bank mileage through a series of dedicated co-driver sessions at race meetings during the season, as well as sponsor ride and test days.

However with ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks in Melbourne and Sydney having brought the season to a standstill, opportunities to test, particularly for Melbourne based teams and drivers, have been few and far between.

Particularly hard hit by the COVID situation is the Boost Mobile-backed Bathurst 1000 wildcard entry for Greg Murphy and Richie Stanaway.

The pair had planned to complete a full three-test programme with Erebus Motorsport in the lead-up to Bathurst, however those plans have been scuppered by the closure of the border bubble between New Zealand and Australia.

Queensland-based teams have been able to do some running during the current pause in the Supercars season, including Triple Eight's Supercheap Auto-backed wildcard, while a relaxing of restrictions in rural Victoria has opened the door for some Melbourne teams to bank miles at Winton.

Teams are still waiting on official news regarding the revised Supercars schedule following the cancellation of the Winton, Phillip Island and Gold Coast rounds.

As it stands there is no official confirmation as to when the season will resume, with an announcement having been continually deferred for over a week.

A trip to Queensland Raceway for a double-header has been mooted for late October.

The only event that's been formally locked in is the six-day Bathurst 1000 on the first weekend of December, which will act as the season finale.

Supercars needs to complete five more rounds to satisfy its broadcast agreement.