Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
R
Supercars
Sydney II
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Practice 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
105 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
20 Nov
-
22 Nov
Next event in
126 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney III
11 Dec
-
13 Dec
Next event in
147 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars confirms Queensland plan

shares
comments
Supercars confirms Queensland plan
By:
Jul 16, 2020, 6:22 AM

Supercars has confirmed that Queensland will be used as a hub of sorts for teams from next week onwards to ensure access to the Northern Territory next month.

Having already fled Victoria due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the Melbourne teams were expected to be mostly based out of Sydney for the upcoming weeks and months to keep the season going.

However there have been concerns that Sydney could be facing its own outbreak of COVID-19 with the Northern Territory already declaring the New South Wales capital as a virus hot spot.

As exclusively revealed by Motorsport.com yesterday, Supercars has devised a new plan to base teams in Queensland for the next two weeks, which will then allow a quarantine-free crossing into the Territory for at least one, and perhaps two, rounds in Darwin.

The same Queensland base can then be used for the Townsville event at the end of next round.

While the announcement from Supercars teams says all 10 teams will be heading north next week, both Kelly Racing and Brad Jones Racing may still opt to use their respective Mildura and Albury bases, which currently fall outside the NT's hot spot.

News of the mass Queensland relocation comes after the Australian Football League yesterday outlined plans to the use the north-eastern state as a base for its Victorian teams, as Melbourne continues through its second lockdown.

According to tourism minister Kate Jones, it's all good news when it comes to the state's economic recovery.

“Because Queenslanders have done such a great job fighting COVID-19, we can now focus on our economic recovery,” she said.

“Before COVID-19, major events pumped more than $800 million a year into our economy. These events will be crucial to rebuilding our economy and our tourism industry in months and years to come.

“Having every Supercars team from around the country relocate to Queensland is even more great exposure for our state at a time we need it most.

“Supercars has a huge following throughout Australia. We know that thousands of Aussies are planning their first holidays out of isolation. Having images of the Gold Coast and Townsville beamed into their living rooms this winter is a great win for our tourism sector.”

Read Also:

Supercars CEO Sean Seamer added that the support of the Queensland government is vital to the northern swing in Darwin and Townsville going ahead.

“I want to thank the Queensland and Northern Territory Governments for their support to continue our 2020 Championship at this time,” Seamer said.

“Being able to prepare and operate out of Queensland enables us to lock in the key Northern legs of our championship and give the teams and TV crew the best access to resources for preparation.

"I would like to thank all of our Victorian and New South Wales people, teams, drivers and of course their families for their continued support, flexibility and resilience.

“We’ve already seen numerous offers of support from Queensland teams for their interstate competitors, from unlimited access to workshops to accommodation and transport support.

“It’s been an overwhelmingly positive response from within the category to ensure our season perseveres in a year that will continue to challenge us all."

According to the announcement, the Queensland-based teams – Triple Eight, DJR Team Penske and Matt Stone Racing – will open the doors of their facilities to rival teams to help bring the hub concept to life.

"South-east Queensland is a fantastic part of the world. Dick Johnson Racing celebrates 40 years this year of calling this area home,” said DJR Team Penske boss Ryan Story.

“We welcome the support of the Queensland state government in creating a Supercars hub in this region. It allows us to keep going racing and entertaining our fantastic supporters right across the country, New Zealand and the world.

“We've heard local tourism operators and small businesses saying that it's like Christmas in July with the state reopening and there's nothing surer that Queensland is open for business."

Next article
Kelly Racing undecided on Queensland move

Previous article

Kelly Racing undecided on Queensland move

Trending Today

Supercars confirms Queensland plan
Supercars / Supercars
1h

Supercars confirms Queensland plan

Horner: Hungary lockdown will be 'tough' on F1 staff
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Horner: Hungary lockdown will be 'tough' on F1 staff

Ferrari 275 GTB bought at a record price by billionaire Lawrence Stroll
Vintage / Vintage

Ferrari 275 GTB bought at a record price by billionaire Lawrence Stroll

Kelly Racing undecided on Queensland move
Supercars / Supercars
1h

Kelly Racing undecided on Queensland move

Chase Elliott thrills fans with All-Star Race win at Bristol
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

Chase Elliott thrills fans with All-Star Race win at Bristol

Johnny Depp to make Mick Doohan documentary
MotoGP / MotoGP

Johnny Depp to make Mick Doohan documentary

Why Cassidy will be no ordinary rookie in Formula E Prime
Formula E / Formula E
2h

Why Cassidy will be no ordinary rookie in Formula E

Hamilton wants F1 to be "creative" with double-headers
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Hamilton wants F1 to be "creative" with double-headers

Latest news

Supercars confirms Queensland plan
Supercars / Supercars
1h

Supercars confirms Queensland plan

Kelly Racing undecided on Queensland move
Supercars / Supercars
1h

Kelly Racing undecided on Queensland move

Winterbottom: Hub snub would be a career killer
Supercars / Supercars

Winterbottom: Hub snub would be a career killer

Courtney's Bathurst 1000 teammate announced
Supercars / Supercars

Courtney's Bathurst 1000 teammate announced

Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
Supercars

Supercars confirms Queensland plan

1h
2
Supercars

Kelly Racing undecided on Queensland move

1h
3
Vintage

Ferrari 275 GTB bought at a record price by billionaire Lawrence Stroll

4
Supercars

Winterbottom: Hub snub would be a career killer

5
Supercars

2020 Supercars Sydney SuperSprint session times and preview

Latest videos

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop 03:19
Supercars

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing 04:24
Supercars

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin 02:24
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin

Home Base Enhanced: Tickford Racing's upgraded workshop 03:43
Supercars

Home Base Enhanced: Tickford Racing's upgraded workshop

Kelly Racing: Simulators Part 2 07:26
Supercars

Kelly Racing: Simulators Part 2

Latest news

Supercars confirms Queensland plan
Supercars

Supercars confirms Queensland plan

Kelly Racing undecided on Queensland move
Supercars

Kelly Racing undecided on Queensland move

Winterbottom: Hub snub would be a career killer
Supercars

Winterbottom: Hub snub would be a career killer

Courtney's Bathurst 1000 teammate announced
Supercars

Courtney's Bathurst 1000 teammate announced

Supercars teams set for Queensland hub
Supercars

Supercars teams set for Queensland hub

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.