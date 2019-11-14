Supercars to refund tickets after KISS cancellation

KISS was scheduled to perform on the Saturday night of the Newcastle event, however a bout of influenza for Paul Stanley has forced the band to cancel the entire Australian leg of its tour.

Supercars has subsequently opted to pull the pin on its concert, which was also set to feature The Screaming Jets, and will refund portions of upgraded tickets to fans.

"It is with sadness that we inform our fans that KISS has cancelled their upcoming tour of Australia which includes the scheduled performance as part of the Newcastle 500 concert scheduled for Saturday 23rd November 2019," read a statement from Supercars CEO Sean Seamer.

"As a result, the concert featuring performances by both KISS and The Screaming Jets has been cancelled.

"This matter is completely out of our hands and we are extremely disappointed for our fans.

"While the decision is out of our control, we sincerely apologise to The Screaming Jets, Supercars fans and KISS fans alike.

"For those who purchased the concert upgrade, the following refunds will apply: $65 for Gold tickets and $115 for One Last Kiss tickets.

"Of course, our thoughts are with Paul Stanley and KISS. We wish them nothing but the best and for a full recovery."

KISS had originally re-shuffled its Aussie tour to give Stanley time to recover, before a final decision was made to cancel all of the scheduled dates.

“Words cannot begin to convey our massive disappointment in having to cancel our End Of The Road tour of your incredible country," said Stanley. "Our connection to you is unparalleled and decades deep.

“We waited as long as we could and held out hope to the last minute that my situation would clear up and we would be able to march forward. Doctor’s orders ultimately have taken precedence and finally we now find ourselves with no choice but to surrender."