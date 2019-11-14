Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Supercars / Newcastle / Breaking news

Supercars to refund tickets after KISS cancellation

shares
comments
Supercars to refund tickets after KISS cancellation
By:
Nov 14, 2019, 6:30 AM

Supercars will refund concert upgrade tickets to next week's season finale in Newcastle, following news that KISS has cancelled its Australian tour.

KISS was scheduled to perform on the Saturday night of the Newcastle event, however a bout of influenza for Paul Stanley has forced the band to cancel the entire Australian leg of its tour.

Supercars has subsequently opted to pull the pin on its concert, which was also set to feature The Screaming Jets, and will refund portions of upgraded tickets to fans.

"It is with sadness that we inform our fans that KISS has cancelled their upcoming tour of Australia which includes the scheduled performance as part of the Newcastle 500 concert scheduled for Saturday 23rd November 2019," read a statement from Supercars CEO Sean Seamer.

"As a result, the concert featuring performances by both KISS and The Screaming Jets has been cancelled.

"This matter is completely out of our hands and we are extremely disappointed for our fans.

"While the decision is out of our control, we sincerely apologise to The Screaming Jets, Supercars fans and KISS fans alike.

"For those who purchased the concert upgrade, the following refunds will apply: $65 for Gold tickets and $115 for One Last Kiss tickets.

"Of course, our thoughts are with Paul Stanley and KISS. We wish them nothing but the best and for a full recovery."

Read Also:

KISS had originally re-shuffled its Aussie tour to give Stanley time to recover, before a final decision was made to cancel all of the scheduled dates.

“Words cannot begin to convey our massive disappointment in having to cancel our End Of The Road tour of your incredible country," said Stanley. "Our connection to you is unparalleled and decades deep.

“We waited as long as we could and held out hope to the last minute that my situation would clear up and we would be able to march forward. Doctor’s orders ultimately have taken precedence and finally we now find ourselves with no choice but to surrender."

Next article
Supercars committed to retro round concept

Previous article

Supercars committed to retro round concept

Next article

Tander admits Supercars comeback unlikely

Tander admits Supercars comeback unlikely
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Newcastle
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Newcastle

Newcastle

22 Nov - 24 Nov
Practice 1 Starts in
08 Hours
:
51 Minutes
:
40 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1
Thu 21 Nov
Fri 22 Nov
19:30
11:30
Practice 2
Thu 21 Nov
Fri 22 Nov
23:25
15:25
Qualifying 1
Fri 22 Nov
Sat 23 Nov
18:50
10:50
Shootout 1
Fri 22 Nov
Sat 23 Nov
21:15
13:15
Race 1
Sat 23 Nov
Sat 23 Nov
00:15
16:15
Qualifying 2
Sat 23 Nov
Sun 24 Nov
19:20
11:20
Shootout 2
Sat 23 Nov
Sun 24 Nov
21:20
13:20
Race 2
Sun 24 Nov
Sun 24 Nov
00:15
16:15
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Supercars

Kelly braced for emotional Nissan farewell

2
MotoGP

Espargaro 'shocked' to match Marquez with new KTM

3h
3
Supercars

Holdsworth's new Tickford Supercars deal confirmed

4
MotoGP

KTM explains why Oliveira missed factory promotion

5
Formula 1

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull

58m

Latest videos

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal 01:39
Supercars

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit 07:17
Supercars

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch 03:09
Supercars

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone 02:02
Supercars

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed 05:40
Supercars

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed

Latest news

Holdsworth's new Tickford Supercars deal confirmed
VASC

Holdsworth's new Tickford Supercars deal confirmed

Kelly braced for emotional Nissan farewell
VASC

Kelly braced for emotional Nissan farewell

Supercars changes SuperSprint to Super400
VASC

Supercars changes SuperSprint to Super400

Supercars adds $500,000 prize pool to Super2
VASC

Supercars adds $500,000 prize pool to Super2

Tander admits Supercars comeback unlikely
VASC

Tander admits Supercars comeback unlikely

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.