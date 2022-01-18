Supercars relishing total ownership model

The category was sold off by former majority owner Archer Capital last year, the RACE consortium winning out in a months-long bidding process.

As part of the sale the ownership model of the category underwent a significant change, RACE not just buying Archer's 65 per cent of the business, but also taking control of the 35 per cent that was collectively owned by the teams.

That means RACE, led by Barclay Nettlefold, has total control over the series, with the teams shifting to a guaranteed annual income rather than earning from their shares.

The guaranteed income is thought to be around $650,000 per entry per year.

While RACE has only been at the helm of Supercars since late last year, Nettlefold says the category is already yielding the benefits of the new ownership model.

He says having 100 per cent ownership streamlines the operation of the category with roles clearly defined on both the investment side of the business, and operations led by new CEO Shane Howard.

Nettlefold reckons it has also helped with the communication to teams under the watch of Mark Skaife, who is acting as a motorsport advisor of sorts through a position on the new-look Board.

"We're able to strategically now work with the leadership team with Shane and focus on the investment side of the business," said Nettlefold when asked about the new ownership model. "Work on the growth opportunities, the digital platforms that we want to invest heavily into. And Gen3.

"Then it's up to us to invest in behind it to the betterment of the sport and the teams.

"It just makes it a lot more streamlined. For Shane and I it enables us, with Skaifey, to really communicate properly to the teams in a succinct matter, and get the respect, as an owner should, in regards to the investment thesis."

When asked to clarify what investment into digital platforms may look like, Nettlefold said the plan is maximise the reach of content produced by Supercars.

Through its TV arm, led by Nathan Prendergast, Supercars produces it own coverage that is then provided to broadcasters Fox Sports and Seven.

"[Digital platforms is] just about the interaction with the fans, it's how we start to reach them better, a lot easier, more specific, using our data, using our content," said Nettlefold.

"What we've got in the sport is enormous content. We've got so much history.

"Digital is a word that's the future of interaction with people. Supercars has the best broadcast set-up I've seen in sport. If you look at the complexity of Bathurst as an example, we had in excess of 160 touchpoint cameras filming that event. If you look at the Queensland Magic Millions on the weekend they had nine cameras.

"And we've got the ability to do a lot more. We own all the data, we own our broadcast. It's about how we then take it to the fans."