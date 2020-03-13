Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Supercars / Albert Park / Breaking news

Supercars could reschedule cancelled races

shares
comments
Supercars could reschedule cancelled races
By:
Mar 13, 2020, 1:54 AM

Supercars has left the door open for a catch-up round in its official response to the Australian Grand Prix being cancelled.

The series has been directly affected by the cancellation of the season-opening Formula 1 round, amid the evolving coronavirus pandemic, losing one of its 14 points-paying rounds.

However it's not resigned to a 13-race schedule just yet, a statement from Supercars indicating a catch-up event could be on the cards.

“Given the cancellation of this weekend’s event, we will look to reschedule another event later in the year. We are fortunate that this year’s calendar enables us to do so," the statement read.

“Supercars will continue to closely monitor the situation in line with guidance provided by government agencies.

“We thank our fans and stakeholders for their ongoing support and patience as the situation continues to unfold.”

The likeliest slot for a new race is during the six-week winter break between Hidden Valley in July and Sydney Motorsport Park in August.

Queensland Raceway and Phillip Island, which both fell off the calendar for this season, are already being discussed in the paddock as potential replacement venues.

Tickford Racing driver Lee Holdsworth said he hopes the category can add a 14th race.

"There's a lot of money that's going to go down the gurgler for the Australian Grand Prix," he said.

"For Supercars itself, I think, well I'm hoping, we will see another round in place. And we get the full 14 rounds.

"I think [Queensland Raceway and Phillip Island are] the obvious options. They've been there in the past so I would hope you would think that that that welcome us with open arms."

Next article
Fans banned from attending Australian GP

Previous article

Fans banned from attending Australian GP

Next article

Mixed reaction to Supercars race cancellation

Mixed reaction to Supercars race cancellation
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Albert Park
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Albert Park

Albert Park

12 Mar - 15 Mar
Race 1 In progress
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1
Wed 11 Mar
Thu 12 Mar
20:55
11:55
Practice 2
Wed 11 Mar
Thu 12 Mar
22:35
13:35
Qualifying 1
Thu 12 Mar
Thu 12 Mar
01:10
16:10
Qualifying 2
Thu 12 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
19:10
10:10
Race 1
Thu 12 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
22:50
13:50
Race 2
Fri 13 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
21:00
12:00
Race 3
Sat 14 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
00:20
15:20
Race 4
Sat 14 Mar
Sun 15 Mar
21:55
12:55
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Supercars

Mixed reaction to Supercars race cancellation

23m
2
Formula 1

Only three F1 teams were willing to run in Melbourne

3h
3
Formula 1

Horner: More delays to start of F1 2020 season now “inevitable”

2h
4
Formula 1

Australian GP: Melbourne non-event in photos

3h
5
Formula 1

Australian Grand Prix officially cancelled

Latest videos

SCA Racing team 2020 Launch 01:31
Supercars

SCA Racing team 2020 Launch

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer 05:31
Supercars

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal 01:39
Supercars

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit 07:17
Supercars

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch 03:09
Supercars

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch

Latest news

Mixed reaction to Supercars race cancellation
VASC

Mixed reaction to Supercars race cancellation

Supercars could reschedule cancelled races
VASC

Supercars could reschedule cancelled races

Fans banned from attending Australian GP
F1

Fans banned from attending Australian GP

Albert Park Supercars: Triple Eight drivers split poles
VASC

Albert Park Supercars: Triple Eight drivers split poles

Albert Park Supercars: De Pasquale fastest, Jones crashes
VASC

Albert Park Supercars: De Pasquale fastest, Jones crashes

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
2 Apr - 5 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.