Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Grove Racing number switch for Supercars 2023 Next / Adelaide Supercars: Van Gisbergen tops Practice 2
Supercars News

Supercars responds to Gen3 parity concerns

Supercars has defended its homologation processes in the face of concerns from Ford regarding parity between the Gen3 cars.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Supercars responds to Gen3 parity concerns

News of discontent from Ford Performance regarding the new-spec Supercars emerged yesterday amid the final stages of homologation.

It's understood that Ford declined to sign off on the VCAT aero homologation test that took place with the Mustang and Camaro prototypes in Queensland recently.

That was despite Supercars leaving the test satisfied with the aero parity between the two cars.

In meetings since then Ford has requested additional data for its own analysis.

While sources have indicated that Ford's concerns are primarily based on that VCAT data, Supercars technical boss Adrian Burgess says the ongoing discussions with Blue Oval officials involve a holistic – and evolving – approach to finding parity.

"The process isn’t finished," said Burgess. "The process is quite complex and long.

"Our parity process is over many pillars of parity, so until all of the homologation process is finished, we will continue working with both of the manufacturers and obviously Supercars and the homologation team until we’re all happy and that the process is actually finished.

"We’re working with them. We speak with them daily. The homologation of the car is over many factors and that isn’t finished yet, so the car isn’t homologated.

"We’re ticking off a couple of pillars of parity but it’s an overall that gives
us the car, gives us the close racing and they’re all interlinked.

"So whilst aero is one part of it there are other parts that feed into that same parity and we continue to work with them and work on the two cars to achieve that."

While it's understood Supercars can sign off on the aero homologation without Ford's approval, Burgess emphasised the importance of having both manufacturers comfortable with the outcome.

"Of course we care what [Ford] thinks and we talk with them daily. But it’s a
process," Burgess explained.

"The other parts of the parity process need to come together to actually make sense and then for both manufacturers and Supercars to agree that the cars are homologated.

"There’s no interest in Supercars signing off on something when we haven’t got everyone else lined up with it. They’re all interlinked.

"Unfortunately the media hype is focusing on one part of the process, but I need a couple of other parts of the process finished and aligned so that they make sense together."

Burgess added that he is comfortable with the VCAT and general homologation processes despite Ford's concerns.

"We're very confident in the process and we're very confident in the numbers. But this is a bit of a journey that everybody is on," said Burgess.

"There are other factors that we've been working through in our circuit testing that we're still finalising, hand in hand with both of our manufacturers, that will bring more confidence to the overall picture.

"Unfortunately at the moment we're all trying to look at the overall picture, but we're still making it. That's not saying we're not organised. That's to saying we've run out of time. We haven't.

"For example engines; HPE has got six [Ford] production engines finished. But they haven't been delivered to me yet, so I haven't run through them all on the dyno to make sure they are all the same.

"So in terms of setting that final, small number, in terms of engines, I need to run production engines. With one or two development engines I can get a capture of what they are, but I need the production parts.

"With that confidence, and that being finalised, that will then bring the rest of the pieces of the jigsaw together.

"That's what Ford is talking to us about, and we are talking very openly and confidentially with them. We don't need to publicise it up and down the paddock.

"Everyone is comfortable with the process and we're working hand-in-hand to make sure we all come out of this with a car that we're all happy to homologate."

shares
comments
Grove Racing number switch for Supercars 2023
Previous article

Grove Racing number switch for Supercars 2023
Next article

Adelaide Supercars: Van Gisbergen tops Practice 2

Adelaide Supercars: Van Gisbergen tops Practice 2
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Sneak peek of Supercars visor cam Adelaide
Supercars

Sneak peek of Supercars visor cam

Adelaide Supercars: Provisional pole for Mostert, van Gisbergen last Adelaide
Supercars

Adelaide Supercars: Provisional pole for Mostert, van Gisbergen last

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Age was a "killer" for de la Rosa’s McLaren F1 2008 seat chances
Formula 1 Formula 1

Age was a "killer" for de la Rosa’s McLaren F1 2008 seat chances

Pedro de la Rosa says it is “terrible” to judge drivers solely on their age in Formula 1, believing it was why he missed out on a 2008 McLaren seat.

ADAC completes takeover of DTM from ITR
DTM DTM

ADAC completes takeover of DTM from ITR

The ADAC has reached an agreement to take over brand rights to the DTM and promote the championship from 2023.

Watch Bahrain Full Access: Episode 2
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Watch Bahrain Full Access: Episode 2

The FIA World Endurance Championship behind the scenes series continues with the second episode of the season finale in Bahrain.

Solberg: M-Sport Rally1 deal still an option for 2023
WRC WRC

Solberg: M-Sport Rally1 deal still an option for 2023

Oliver Solberg says an M-Sport Rally1 drive is still an option for 2023, but has confirmed preparations for a Rally2 programme are in full swing as a back up.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.