Supercars responds to engine fires
Supercars has issued an official response to the engine fires issue that has reared its head at Albert Park this weekend.
There have been emergency meetings taking place at the Melbourne circuit this evening after a second engine fire in as many days.
Yesterday Nick Percat’s Ford Mustang caught fire before James Courtney’s Mustang did likewise today.
Meetings have been taking place to discuss the matter after Supercars originally disagreed with a suggestion from Walkinshaw Andretti United that it is an electrical problem from a control part.
While Supercars Head of Motorsport Adrian Burgess initially declined to comment to press, Supercars has now issued a statement to respond to the matter.
“Supercars, Motorsport Australia and teams are committed to investigating the causes of the incidents in pit lane and working together on any necessary measures that need to be made moving forward,” said a Supercars spokesperson.
“It is of our highest priority to ensure all drivers, teams, and spectators are able to enjoy Supercars events in a safe and secure environment.
“The teams and fire marshals demonstrated outstanding professionalism and quick thinking in their response to the incidents over recent days.
“These incidents highlight the critical role that volunteer marshals play in ensuring the safety of everyone involved.
“The incidents also showcased the strong sense of camaraderie and support within the racing community, as teams rallied around each other regardless of whose car was affected.
“We are working through this matter, further updates will be provided as soon as they become available.”
Supercars has one race remaining for the Albert Park weekend.
